Coastal Montessori School’s Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Welcome to “Fowl Play”! This Outer Banks vacation rental, located in Duck, NC, features 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms, an elevator, hot tub, and everything you need to have the most perfect multi-family stay in Duck. Accommodates up to 16 guests. Available for a 1 week rental between September 27, 2026 and May 2, 2027 (Subject to availability.) Pool availability is dependent on rental week. To view the house: www.outerbanksblue.com. Search “Fowl Play” or “ST007.” Contact: April MacDonald at [email protected] to reserve.
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Enjoy a surfing lesson and 2 beach passes at the Atlantic Park Surf, the ultimate surf destination in Virginia Beach. Whether you're here for your first wave or perfecting your skills, we’ve got everything you need for an epic day on the water. Plus, with the Virginia Beach Oceanfront just a short walk away, you can explore the best of the area before or after your session.
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4 VIP ODU Football Tickets to the game on 10/15 against Georgia Southern.
Enjoy complimentary access to the Priority Automative Club featuring an included buffet with multiple courses pregame, in-game, and post-game. As well as a cash bar with premium options, 14 TVs, and assigned exterior seats on the 50 yard line on home sideline.
A $1,500 total value!
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It'll be a fun night at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach! Pre-game with dinner or drinks at the nearby Heirloom Restaurant with a $50 gift card. Then take in the energy and atmosphere at the amphitheater with 2 Gold Circle tickets, VIP Club access, and 1 Preferred Parking Pass to one mutually agreed upon show in the 2026 concert season. Some shows may sell out and will not be available! ($500 Value)
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Smooth, refresh, and rejuvenate—50 units of Botox delivered by Dr. John Alspaugh. Look your best with professional care!
Disclaimer: Must be an appropriate candidate. Schedule through Jenny: 757-491-3535.
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✨ In-Depth Studio Sessions – Experience a comprehensive aura reading in the serene setting of our Virginia Beach studio, perfect for those seeking a deeper journey into self-discovery and energy alignment.
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A 3-month flower subscription, front door flowers delivered from She Blooms Flowers. Flowers will arrive bi-monthly, July, August, and September! Flowers will be delivered once per month to your doorstep. Must be located in Hampton Roads to receive!
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GIFT CARD FOR FOUR ADULTS: Complimentary Flights, Cheeseboard, Glass of Wine https://chathamvineyards.com
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Win a Buti class led by Millie Alspaugh for up to 10 friends at a location of your choosing. Can't find a space? The HeartSpace is an option for those who prefer an intimate studio setting. Schedule directly.
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Collection of 4 Ticket Vouchers. The vouchers can be used at either The Adventure Park at Virginia Aquarium or Owl Creek Landing.
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A basket containing spices, merchandise, recipes, and cooking utensils from local and Veteran owned Hangar Bay Spice Company.
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Gift certificate for Beachside Social- a game bar featuring indoor games bar featuring fresh cocktails, craft beer, delicious food, floor shuffleboard, bocce, board games. Great for drinkers, thinkers, families, groups, singles, doubles, rainy day doings, earth dwellers, pizza lovers, happy hour enthusiasts, day dreamers, team buildings, semi-amateur shuffle boarders, professional snackers, beer aficionados, etc.
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A gift card to redeem a cocktail class for 2 at Waterman Spirits- a new distillery is the nation’s first to use an organic, coral-filtered process in its vodka production. Step into the tasting room to sample the spirits and take home a tasty Virginia Beach souvenir from your trip.
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Treat yourself and a friend to reggae, rock, and good vibes at the 2026 Point Break Festival in Virginia Beach on June 20 and 21. Headlined by Sublime, Slightly Stooped, Rebelution, and Dirty Heads. ($400 value)
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Two days of live music, great food, and unforgettable experiences at the 2026 Iron Blossom Music Festival in Richmond on September 19 and 20. Headlined by LCD Soundsystem and Jack White. ($500 value)
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(4) days of 30-minute Private Swim Lessons
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Space consultation, NEAT Method book and 4 hours or organization with 2 organizers. Valued at over $850!!
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Enjoy a beautiful date night at home with a private chef cooked meal for 2, prepared by Chef and Co-Founder of Love Child, Kaylin Padgett. Valued at $500!
Kaylin has 10+ years of experience working in the service industry, from locally owned neighborhood joints to James Beard award-winning restaurants. Her cooking reflects high-quality East Coast cuisine and curating community with beautiful experiences through food and gathering.
Starting bid
Natural beauty - enhanced. Gift certificate for services at Orchid Aesthetics by Lisa Childress, BSN, RN Aesthetic Nurse Specialist & Medical Spa Owner.
With 20+ years in plastic surgery and aesthetic nursing, Lisa Childress is known for her trusted expertise and personalized care. She specializes in advanced treatments including skincare, injectables, lasers, microneedling, and PRP/PRF therapies. GC for services only. Expires 5-29-2027. https://www.orchid-aesthetics.com/services
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