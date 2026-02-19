Coastal Montessori School
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Coastal Montessori School

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Coastal Montessori School’s Silent Auction

Multi-Family Getaway in OBX item
Multi-Family Getaway in OBX
$400

Starting bid

Welcome to “Fowl Play”! This Outer Banks vacation rental, located in Duck, NC, features 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms, an elevator, hot tub, and everything you need to have the most perfect multi-family stay in Duck. Accommodates up to 16 guests. Available for a 1 week rental between September 27, 2026 and May 2, 2027 (Subject to availability.) Pool availability is dependent on rental week. To view the house: www.outerbanksblue.com. Search “Fowl Play” or “ST007.” Contact: April MacDonald at [email protected] to reserve.


Surf Lesson and 2 Beach Passes at Atlantic Surf Park item
Surf Lesson and 2 Beach Passes at Atlantic Surf Park
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a surfing lesson and 2 beach passes at the Atlantic Park Surf, the ultimate surf destination in Virginia Beach. Whether you're here for your first wave or perfecting your skills, we’ve got everything you need for an epic day on the water. Plus, with the Virginia Beach Oceanfront just a short walk away, you can explore the best of the area before or after your session.

4 VIP ODU Football Tickets and VIP Lounge Access item
4 VIP ODU Football Tickets and VIP Lounge Access item
4 VIP ODU Football Tickets and VIP Lounge Access
$250

Starting bid

4 VIP ODU Football Tickets to the game on 10/15 against Georgia Southern.

Enjoy complimentary access to the Priority Automative Club featuring an included buffet with multiple courses pregame, in-game, and post-game. As well as a cash bar with premium options, 14 TVs, and assigned exterior seats on the 50 yard line on home sideline.

A $1,500 total value!

2 Gold Circle Tix, VIP Club and Preferred Parking + Dinner item
2 Gold Circle Tix, VIP Club and Preferred Parking + Dinner
$100

Starting bid

It'll be a fun night at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach! Pre-game with dinner or drinks at the nearby Heirloom Restaurant with a $50 gift card. Then take in the energy and atmosphere at the amphitheater with 2 Gold Circle tickets, VIP Club access, and 1 Preferred Parking Pass to one mutually agreed upon show in the 2026 concert season. Some shows may sell out and will not be available! ($500 Value)

Botox with Dr. Alspaugh item
Botox with Dr. Alspaugh
$100

Starting bid

Smooth, refresh, and rejuvenate—50 units of Botox delivered by Dr. John Alspaugh. Look your best with professional care!

Disclaimer: Must be an appropriate candidate. Schedule through Jenny: 757-491-3535.

Aura Theory: Studio Deep Dive item
Aura Theory: Studio Deep Dive
$20

Starting bid

✨ In-Depth Studio Sessions – Experience a comprehensive aura reading in the serene setting of our Virginia Beach studio, perfect for those seeking a deeper journey into self-discovery and energy alignment.

Monthly Flower Subscription item
Monthly Flower Subscription
$90

Starting bid

A 3-month flower subscription, front door flowers delivered from She Blooms Flowers. Flowers will arrive bi-monthly, July, August, and September! Flowers will be delivered once per month to your doorstep. Must be located in Hampton Roads to receive!

Chatham Vineyards For 4 item
Chatham Vineyards For 4
$25

Starting bid

GIFT CARD FOR FOUR ADULTS: Complimentary Flights, Cheeseboard, Glass of Wine https://chathamvineyards.com

Private Buti Class item
Private Buti Class
$20

Starting bid

Win a Buti class led by Millie Alspaugh for up to 10 friends at a location of your choosing. Can't find a space? The HeartSpace is an option for those who prefer an intimate studio setting. Schedule directly.

Tickets to the Adventure Park item
Tickets to the Adventure Park
$40

Starting bid

 Collection of 4 Ticket Vouchers. The vouchers can be used at either The Adventure Park at Virginia Aquarium or Owl Creek Landing.

Gift Basket from Hangar Bay Spice Company item
Gift Basket from Hangar Bay Spice Company
$20

Starting bid

A basket containing spices, merchandise, recipes, and cooking utensils from local and Veteran owned Hangar Bay Spice Company.

$150 Gift Certificate to Beachside Social item
$150 Gift Certificate to Beachside Social
$35

Starting bid

Gift certificate for Beachside Social- a game bar featuring indoor games bar featuring fresh cocktails, craft beer, delicious food, floor shuffleboard, bocce, board games. Great for drinkers, thinkers, families, groups, singles, doubles, rainy day doings, earth dwellers, pizza lovers, happy hour enthusiasts, day dreamers, team buildings, semi-amateur shuffle boarders, professional snackers, beer aficionados, etc.

Cocktail Class for 2 at Waterman Spirits item
Cocktail Class for 2 at Waterman Spirits
$30

Starting bid

A gift card to redeem a cocktail class for 2 at Waterman Spirits- a new distillery is the nation’s first to use an organic, coral-filtered process in its vodka production. Step into the tasting room to sample the spirits and take home a tasty Virginia Beach souvenir from your trip.

Grand Celebration Birthday Party Package from My Gym item
Grand Celebration Birthday Party Package from My Gym item
Grand Celebration Birthday Party Package from My Gym
$80

Starting bid

  • Includes:
  • Your child is the STAR of the PARTY!
  • Exclusive Use of ENTIRE Facility
  • Party planning is on US! :D
  • Up to 20 Children (MAX)
  • My Gym Grippy Socks (1) pair per child
  • 1.5 Hour Private Party
  • 2 Party Specialists
  • Staff provide set up and clean up of party room and full service of food and drinks for all guests
  • Games, relays, use of gym equipment, ball pit, dancing, and SO MUCH MORE!
  • Happy Birthday & food service in our Private Birthday Room (seats upto 20 children).
  • Invitations 20 paper copies, ONLINE link is also included
2 General Admission Tix to Point Break Festival item
2 General Admission Tix to Point Break Festival
$50

Starting bid

Treat yourself and a friend to reggae, rock, and good vibes at the 2026 Point Break Festival in Virginia Beach on June 20 and 21. Headlined by Sublime, Slightly Stooped, Rebelution, and Dirty Heads. ($400 value)

2 General Admission Tix to Iron Blossom Festival item
2 General Admission Tix to Iron Blossom Festival
$50

Starting bid

Two days of live music, great food, and unforgettable experiences at the 2026 Iron Blossom Music Festival in Richmond on September 19 and 20. Headlined by LCD Soundsystem and Jack White. ($500 value)

Injoy Swimming Private Swim Lessons item
Injoy Swimming Private Swim Lessons
$75

Starting bid

(4) days of 30-minute Private Swim Lessons

4 hours of Organization from Neat Method item
4 hours of Organization from Neat Method
$200

Starting bid

Space consultation, NEAT Method book and 4 hours or organization with 2 organizers. Valued at over $850!!

Private Chef Prepared Dinner for Two! item
Private Chef Prepared Dinner for Two! item
Private Chef Prepared Dinner for Two!
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a beautiful date night at home with a private chef cooked meal for 2, prepared by Chef and Co-Founder of Love Child, Kaylin Padgett. Valued at $500!


Kaylin has 10+ years of experience working in the service industry, from locally owned neighborhood joints to James Beard award-winning restaurants. Her cooking reflects high-quality East Coast cuisine and curating community with beautiful experiences through food and gathering.

$500 Gift Certificate for Services from Orchid Aesthetics item
$500 Gift Certificate for Services from Orchid Aesthetics
$100

Starting bid

Natural beauty - enhanced. Gift certificate for services at Orchid Aesthetics by Lisa Childress, BSN, RN Aesthetic Nurse Specialist & Medical Spa Owner.


With 20+ years in plastic surgery and aesthetic nursing, Lisa Childress is known for her trusted expertise and personalized care. She specializes in advanced treatments including skincare, injectables, lasers, microneedling, and PRP/PRF therapies. GC for services only. Expires 5-29-2027. https://www.orchid-aesthetics.com/services

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!