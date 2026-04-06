Coastal Voices: Stories That Carry Silent Auction

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Slip away to the shore and let the ocean set the pace. Enjoy a 3-night stay at The Inn at Old Beach (sleeps 2), catch a live show with 2 tickets to The Dome by Rutter Mills, and savor an evening out with a $50 gift card to Il Giardino Ristorante. The perfect blend of relaxation, entertainment, and coastal charm.
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Create, connect, and indulge in a one-of-a-kind coastal experience. Enjoy a scent blending experience for two at SeaLove Virginia Beach, where you’ll craft your own signature fragrance inspired by the sea. Complete your outing with a $100 gift card to Quemar for a flavorful night out, and add a touch of sparkle with a custom necklace from Kendra Scott. A perfect blend of creativity, style, and seaside charm.
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Unwind with an evening designed for sipping and savoring. Enjoy a private wine class for up to 20 guests from Total Wine & More, indulge your sweet tooth with a Kilwin’s chocolate basket, and treat yourself with a Gorjana gift card.
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Refresh, recharge, and feel your best with this self-care bundle. Includes a $500 gift certificate from Norfolk Plastic Surgery plus local favorites 17 Hands Coffee and Kolache Factory—because a little glow-up should always come with a treat.
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Make waves with the ultimate family outing! This fun-filled bundle includes experiences at the Norfolk Tides, Apex Entertainment, Ocean Breeze Waterpark, and Send It Climbing Gym. Adventure awaits around every corner!
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Bring your outdoor vision to life with a professional design from Sunday Landscape Architecture. Whether you’re dreaming of a serene retreat or a show-stopping entrance, this package will elevate your home’s coastal charm.
This package includes: Front yard design planting plan worth approximately $2500, as well as $500 in plants.
Generously donated by: Sunday Landscape Architecture
Starting bid
Find the perfect piece to treasure forever with a $500 gift card to Diamond’s Direct—because every coastal collection deserves a little sparkle.
Starting bid
Find the perfect piece to treasure forever with a $500 gift card to Diamond’s Direct—because every coastal collection deserves a little sparkle.
Starting bid
Hit the greens and then unwind in style. This package includes a golf bag, Greenbrier Country Club experience, plus stops at Cooper’s Hawk Winery, Biscuit Belly, and a Golf Galaxy gift card. A perfect day for any golf lover.
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Enjoy a night out in Virginia Beach's Town Center with a stay at Fairfield Inn & Suites Virginia Beach Town Center, live entertainment at Zeiders, local brews from Three Notch’d Brewing, and bites from Kolache Factory.
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Make it a night to remember with a stay at the Sheraton Norfolk Waterside Hotel, 2 tickets to NAMI's annual Mental Health Hero Ball (April 17, 2027), and a dining experience at Stockpot. A perfect blend of purpose, elegance, and coastal celebration.
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Immerse yourself in the arts with experiences from the Chrysler Museum (glass class for 2), Virginia Stage Company, Virginia Opera, and more. A curated journey through Norfolk’s vibrant creative scene.
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Play your way through this fun-filled package featuring Jungle Golf, Topgolf, and a meal at Mellow Mushroom. Perfect for a lively day or night out.
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Discover the best of Norfolk with passes to the Virginia Zoo, Hermitage Museum & Gardens, and Nauticus — plus local stops like Catnip Cat Café and Coalescence Coffee. Adventure is calling!
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Explore history and culture with visits to the Ferguson Center for the Arts, Colonial Williamsburg, and the Virginia Living Museum. A perfect mix of learning and leisure.
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Restore your mind and body with this wellness bundle featuring The Well VB, a yoga mat, Inlet Fitness membership, and LightBeem sessions. Your reset starts here.
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Bring home a meaningful piece with a custom metal NAMI sign, paired with a dining experiences at Blue Pete’s and Quemar. A beautiful reminder to stay grounded and connected.
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Enjoy a night out at Sedona Tap House and take home a custom NAMI sign—blending coastal style with a message that matters.
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Get creative with a shell painting experience and enjoy fresh coastal flavor from Lucky Oyster. A perfect mix of art and local charm.
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Adventure meets relaxation with a getaway to Winterplace Ski Resort paired with a rejuvenating experience from Breath.Energy. From mountain air to mindful moments, this package has it all.
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