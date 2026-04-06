NAMI Coastal Virginia
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NAMI Coastal Virginia

About this event

Sales closed

Coastal Voices: Stories That Carry Silent Auction

Pick-up location

777 Waterside Dr, Norfolk, VA 23510, USA

Virginia Beach Escape item
Virginia Beach Escape
$650

Starting bid

Slip away to the shore and let the ocean set the pace. Enjoy a 3-night stay at The Inn at Old Beach (sleeps 2), catch a live show with 2 tickets to The Dome by Rutter Mills, and savor an evening out with a $50 gift card to Il Giardino Ristorante. The perfect blend of relaxation, entertainment, and coastal charm.


This package includes:

  • 3 Night Stay at The Inn at Old Beach (sleeps 2)
  • 2 Tickets to an agreed-upon show at The Dome by Rutter Mills
  • $50 gift card to Il Giardino Ristorante
Coastal Chic & Cocktails item
Coastal Chic & Cocktails
$125

Starting bid

Create, connect, and indulge in a one-of-a-kind coastal experience. Enjoy a scent blending experience for two at SeaLove Virginia Beach, where you’ll craft your own signature fragrance inspired by the sea. Complete your outing with a $100 gift card to Quemar for a flavorful night out, and add a touch of sparkle with a custom necklace from Kendra Scott. A perfect blend of creativity, style, and seaside charm.


This package includes:

  • Scent Blending Experience (for 2) at SeaLove Virginia Beach
  • $100 gift card to Quemar
  • Custom necklace from Kendra Scott
Sip, Savor & Indulge item
Sip, Savor & Indulge
$385

Starting bid

Unwind with an evening designed for sipping and savoring. Enjoy a private wine class for up to 20 guests from Total Wine & More, indulge your sweet tooth with a Kilwin’s chocolate basket, and treat yourself with a Gorjana gift card.


This package includes:

  • Private Wine Class for 20* at Total Wine & More
  • $150 gift card to gorjana
  • Kilwin’s Chocolate Gift Basket
Glow Up & Go item
Glow Up & Go
$285

Starting bid

Refresh, recharge, and feel your best with this self-care bundle. Includes a $500 gift certificate from Norfolk Plastic Surgery plus local favorites 17 Hands Coffee and Kolache Factory—because a little glow-up should always come with a treat.


This package includes:

  • $500 gift certificate to Norfolk Plastic Surgery
  • $20 gift card to 17 Hands Coffee
  • $50 gift card to the Kolache Factory
Ultimate Family Adventure Pass item
Ultimate Family Adventure Pass
$165

Starting bid

Make waves with the ultimate family outing! This fun-filled bundle includes experiences at the Norfolk Tides, Apex Entertainment, Ocean Breeze Waterpark, and Send It Climbing Gym. Adventure awaits around every corner!


This package includes:

  • 4 Tickets to a Norfolk Tides game and merchandise
  • $50 gift card to Apex Entertainment
  • 2 Free Day passes + rental to Send It Climbing Gym
  • 2 All-Day Admission Tickets for 2026 season to Ocean Breeze Waterpark
Coastal Curb Appeal Transformation item
Coastal Curb Appeal Transformation
$1,500

Starting bid

Bring your outdoor vision to life with a professional design from Sunday Landscape Architecture. Whether you’re dreaming of a serene retreat or a show-stopping entrance, this package will elevate your home’s coastal charm.


This package includes: Front yard design planting plan worth approximately $2500, as well as $500 in plants.


Generously donated by: Sunday Landscape Architecture

Diamond’s Direct Experience #1 item
Diamond’s Direct Experience #1
$250

Starting bid

Find the perfect piece to treasure forever with a $500 gift card to Diamond’s Direct—because every coastal collection deserves a little sparkle.

Diamond’s Direct Experience #2 item
Diamond’s Direct Experience #2
$250

Starting bid

Find the perfect piece to treasure forever with a $500 gift card to Diamond’s Direct—because every coastal collection deserves a little sparkle.

Tee Time & Tastings item
Tee Time & Tastings
$240

Starting bid

Hit the greens and then unwind in style. This package includes a golf bag, Greenbrier Country Club experience, plus stops at Cooper’s Hawk Winery, Biscuit Belly, and a Golf Galaxy gift card. A perfect day for any golf lover.


This package includes:

  • Golf bag including tees and golf balls
  • Complimentary foursome at Greenbrier Country Club
  • Lux Tasting for 4 at Coopers Hawk Winery
  • $25 gift card to Golf Galaxy
  • $50 gift card to Biscuit Belly
Town Center Night Out item
Town Center Night Out
$160

Starting bid

Enjoy a night out in Virginia Beach's Town Center with a stay at Fairfield Inn & Suites Virginia Beach Town Center, live entertainment at Zeiders, local brews from Three Notch’d Brewing, and bites from Kolache Factory.


This package includes:

  • 1 room, 1 night at the Fairfield Inn & Suites Virginia Beach Town Center 
  • $25 gift card to Three Notch'd Brewing Company
  • 2 tickets for the show of your choice at Zeiders American Dream Theater
  • $50 gift card to Kolache Factory
Hero’s Night Out Experience item
Hero’s Night Out Experience
$315

Starting bid

Make it a night to remember with a stay at the Sheraton Norfolk Waterside Hotel, 2 tickets to NAMI's annual Mental Health Hero Ball (April 17, 2027), and a dining experience at Stockpot. A perfect blend of purpose, elegance, and coastal celebration.


This package includes:

  • 2-night stay at the Sheraton Norfolk Waterside Hotel
  • 2 tickets to NAMIs 2027 Mental Health Hero Ball (April 17, 2027)
  • $30 gift card to The Stockpot
Norfolk Creative Experience item
Norfolk Creative Experience
$380

Starting bid

Immerse yourself in the arts with experiences from the Chrysler Museum (glass class for 2), Virginia Stage Company, Virginia Opera, and more. A curated journey through Norfolk’s vibrant creative scene.


This package includes:

  • Glass Class for 2 at The Chrysler Museum of Art
  • Gift certificate for two (2) tickets to the Virginia Stage Company
  • Ticket voucher for 2 tickets to the Virginia Opera
  • $50 gift certificate to Carriage House
  • Lightbulb Painting
Play, Putt & Pizza Night item
Play, Putt & Pizza Night
$140

Starting bid

Play your way through this fun-filled package featuring Jungle Golf, Topgolf, and a meal at Mellow Mushroom. Perfect for a lively day or night out.


This package includes:

  • 12 free golf passes to Jungle Golf
  • $50 Game Play Certificate at TopGolf
  • $50 gift card to Mellow Mushroom
Discover Norfolk item
Discover Norfolk
$140

Starting bid

Discover the best of Norfolk with passes to the Virginia Zoo, Hermitage Museum & Gardens, and Nauticus — plus local stops like Catnip Cat Café and Coalescence Coffee. Adventure is calling!


This package includes:

  • 2 one-time use admission passes to the Virginia Zoo
  • One-year Household Plus level membership to the Hermitage Museum & Gardens
  • 2 admission tickets to Nauticus
  • $50 gift card to Catnip Cat Cafe
  • Coalescence Coffee Company tote bag, mug, and $20 gift card
Historic Peninsula Adventure item
Historic Peninsula Adventure
$100

Starting bid

Explore history and culture with visits to the Ferguson Center for the Arts, Colonial Williamsburg, and the Virginia Living Museum. A perfect mix of learning and leisure.


This package includes:

  • $100 voucher to the Ferguson Center for the Arts
  • 2 admission passes to the Virginia Living Museum
  • Two Single-Day Admission Tickets to Colonial Williamsburg
Wellness Retreat Package item
Wellness Retreat Package
$240

Starting bid

Restore your mind and body with this wellness bundle featuring The Well VB, a yoga mat, Inlet Fitness membership, and LightBeem sessions. Your reset starts here.


This package includes:

  • Yoga Mat 
  • 1-month membership to Inlet Fitness
  • 2 free sessions at LightBeem Recovery
  • Wellness package at The Well VB includes: 
    • 1 60-minute Signature Massage (voucher) 
    • 1 VegOut CBD Magnesium Lotion 
    • 1 VegOut CBD Body Oil 
    • 1 VegOut Essential Face Mask 
    • 1 The Well-branded tote bag
Anchored in Hope item
Anchored in Hope
$100

Starting bid

Bring home a meaningful piece with a custom metal NAMI sign, paired with a dining experiences at Blue Pete’s and Quemar. A beautiful reminder to stay grounded and connected.


This package includes:

  • Metal NAMI Sign by Nicholas Monser
  • $50 gift card to Blue Pete's Restaurant
  • $100 gift card to Quemar
Beacon of Hope item
Beacon of Hope
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a night out at Sedona Tap House and take home a custom NAMI sign—blending coastal style with a message that matters.


This package includes:

  • Metal NAMI Sign by Nicholas Monser
  • $100 gift card to Sedona Tap House
Coastal Creations & Oysters item
Coastal Creations & Oysters
$45

Starting bid

Get creative with a shell painting experience and enjoy fresh coastal flavor from Lucky Oyster. A perfect mix of art and local charm.


This package includes:

  • Shell Painting
  • $50 gift card to Lucky Oyster Seafood Grill
Mountain Escape & Recharge item
Mountain Escape & Recharge
$285

Starting bid

Adventure meets relaxation with a getaway to Winterplace Ski Resort paired with a rejuvenating experience from Breath.Energy. From mountain air to mindful moments, this package has it all.


This package includes:

  • 2 mid-week all-day lift tickets to Winterplace Ski Resort
  • 2 certificates to Virtual - Nervous System Training Through Breathwork by Breathe.Energy

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