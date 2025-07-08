Coates & Corks Silent Auction

🍬 Sweet Treats Galore – Candy Basket from Albanese Candy

Satisfy your sweet tooth with this delicious candy basket from the legendary Albanese Candy—home of the world’s best gummies and chocolates! Packed with a variety of fan favorites, this basket is perfect for sharing (or keeping all to yourself—we won’t judge).

Whether you're gifting it or indulging, this treat-filled basket is sure to bring a smile.





Value: $55

Donated by: Albanese Candy