Coates & Corks Silent Auction

🍬 Sweet Treats Galore – Candy Basket from Albanese Candy
Satisfy your sweet tooth with this delicious candy basket from the legendary Albanese Candy—home of the world’s best gummies and chocolates! Packed with a variety of fan favorites, this basket is perfect for sharing (or keeping all to yourself—we won’t judge).
Whether you're gifting it or indulging, this treat-filled basket is sure to bring a smile.
Value: $55
Donated by: Albanese Candy
🏈 Boilermaker Game Day Experience – 2 Purdue Football Tickets
Get ready for an unforgettable day at Ross-Ade Stadium with two tickets to a Purdue University football game in West Lafayette, Indiana! Feel the energy of the crowd, cheer on the Boilermakers, and enjoy a classic college game day experience.
Whether you're a die-hard fan or just love a great fall outing, this is the perfect chance to catch Big Ten action live.
📍 Please note: Tickets must be used at a home game in West Lafayette.
Value: $200
Donated by: Purdue Athletics
🍷 Premier Wine Tasting for Four at Dablon Winery
Experience an elevated tasting at Dablon Winery, a stunning 75-acre, family-owned estate in Baroda, Michigan. Choose from over 30 wines across 17 different varietals while enjoying award-winning hospitality and vineyard views.
Voted 2023 Best Winery by Midwest Living Magazine and ranked #8 Tasting Room in the U.S. by USA TODAY, this is a wine experience you don’t want to miss.
📍 Location: 111 W Shawnee Rd, Baroda, MI 49101
Value: $106
Donated by: Dablon Winery
Donation 1 of 2. 📸 Picture Perfect Package – 1 In-Studio Photoshoots by The Media MD. Capture your best angles with this professional in-studio photoshoot from renowned Chicago-based photographer Carl Ankrum of The Media MD.
📍 Location: Studio located in Chicago. View his work at themediamd.com
Value: $575
Donated by: Carl Ankrum, The Media MD
Donation 2 of 2.📸 Picture Perfect Package – 1 In-Studio Photoshoot by The Media MD. Capture your best angles with this professional in-studio photoshoot from renowned Chicago-based photographer Carl Ankrum of The Media MD.
📍 Location: Studio located in Chicago. View his work at themediamd.com
Value: $575
Donated by: Carl Ankrum, The Media MD
Indulge in self-care with this luxurious Bath & Body Basket, thoughtfully curated to pamper from head to toe. Featuring fragrant body washes, soothing lotions, relaxing bath essentials, and more, it’s the perfect treat for unwinding after a long day. Beautifully packaged, this basket is a gift of comfort, relaxation, and a little touch of love.
Value: $85
Donated by: Wrapped in Love by Granny
Experience Chicago like never before with four tickets to the iconic Centennial Wheel at Navy Pier. Soaring nearly 200 feet above the city, this unforgettable ride offers breathtaking panoramic views of the skyline, Lake Michigan, and beyond. Perfect for a family outing, date night, or a scenic adventure with friends!
Value: $72
Donated by: Navy Pier through Donation Match
Cheer on the Chicago White Sox at beautiful Rate Field! This package includes 4 Lower Box tickets to a select Monday-Thursday home game during the 2025 regular season. Enjoy premium seating close to the action as you take in the sights, sounds, and excitement of Major League Baseball. Voucher is redeemable online beginning March 25, 2025, for eligible games (excludes Opening Day and Premier Game Dates).
Tickets must be redeemed by September 15, 2025.
Value: $200
Donated by: Chicago White Sox
Enjoy unlimited fun and fitness with a 1-year membership to Net Par’s Crown Point location! Whether you’re looking to improve your golf game or just have a great time, this membership gives you full access to all the exciting indoor golf simulators and amenities. Your perfect swing starts here!
Value: $399
Donated by: Net Par Crown Point
Savor an unforgettable experience with a Lux Tasting for four at Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants, Merrillville location. This tasting invites you and three guests to explore a curated selection of premium wines paired with expert insights in a warm, inviting atmosphere.
Certificate must be used at the Merrillville location (2120 Southlake Mall). Show the confirmation email to the Manager to redeem.
Value: $60
Donated by: Cooper's Hawk Winery
Donation 1 of 2. Capture your cherished moments with a stunning, commissioned 14-inch canvas fine art portrait, hand-crafted with exquisite artistry by Sanders Fine Portraits. Please note, framing is not included but can be arranged separately.
Expiration Date: 11/16/2025
Valued at $3,000
Donated by: Sanders Fine Portraits
Donation 2 of 2. Capture your cherished moments with a stunning, commissioned 14-inch canvas fine art portrait, hand-crafted with exquisite artistry by Sanders Fine Portraits. Please note, framing is not included but can be arranged separately.
Expiration Date: 11/16/2025
Valued at $3,000
Donated by: Sanders Fine Portraits
Enjoy an unforgettable dining experience with a customized food tasting for four at your choice of Siam Marina in Tinley Park, Illinois, or Asparagus Restaurant in Merrillville, Indiana. Chef Tammy blends traditional Thai and Vietnamese cuisine with French influences and nouvelle cuisine techniques, creating unique, flavorful dishes you won’t find anywhere else.
Restrictions: Valid Sundays–Thursdays from 8/17/2025 through 8/17/2026; excludes major holidays. Prior reservation required. Alcohol not included. 20% gratuity and sales tax on package value to be paid by guest.
Value: $200
Donated By: Chef Tammy Pham & Restaurants — Siam Marina & Asparagus Restaurant
Enjoy the great outdoors with a scenic kayak ride for five, courtesy of J&M Excursions! Perfect for families or friends, this adventure offers fresh air, beautiful views, and lasting memories on the water. Whether you’re a seasoned paddler or brand new to kayaking, it’s the perfect way to spend quality time together.
Value: $100
Donated by: J&M Excursions
Immerse yourself in Gary’s vibrant performing arts scene with season tickets to PlayGary’s 2025–2026 lineup! From captivating dramas to laugh-out-loud comedies, you’ll experience top-notch local theater and inspiring performances all season long.
Value: $100
Donated by: Mckenya Dilworth
