Coates Inc

Hosted by

Coates Inc

About this event

Coates & Corks Wine Festival Fundraiser (Letise Jenkins)

6918 Oak Ave

Gary, IN 46403, USA

General Admission
$60

10 left!

✅Access to a limited number of wineries in attendance
✅Access to All Event Areas excluding VIP area ✅Enjoy live music and food vendors
✅Silent Auction & Raffle Participation.

VIP Admission
$85

10 left!

✅Early Access: VIP guests can enter the event 1 hour before general admission.
✅Access to all wineries in attendance
✅Exclusive VIP area with seating
✅Enjoy live music and food vendors.
✅ Silent Auction & Raffle Participation – Ability to bid and win prizes.

Table Sponsorship
$500

10 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

✅Receive reserved table seating for 8 guests

✅Be recognized with prominent signage at your table

✅Be listed as a Table Sponsor in our digital program

✅Access to all wineries in attendance

✅Enjoy live music and food vendors
✅Silent Auction & Raffle Participation.

Flash Sale GA
$50

10 left!

1 General Admission ticket

Flash Sale 2 Pack
$90

10 left!

2 General Admission tickets

Flash Sale VIP
$75

10 left!

1 VIP Ticket

Flash Sale VIP - 2 Pack
$140

10 left!

2 VIP tickets

Add a donation for Coates Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!