Coates & Corks Wine Festival Fundraiser (Myles Tolliver)

6918 Oak Ave

Gary, IN 46403, USA

General Admission
$60

✅Access to a limited number of wineries in attendance
✅Access to All Event Areas excluding VIP area ✅Enjoy live music and food vendors
✅Silent Auction & Raffle Participation.

VIP Admission
$85

✅Early Access: VIP guests can enter the event 1 hour before general admission.
✅Access to all wineries in attendance
✅Exclusive VIP area with seating
✅Enjoy live music and food vendors.
✅ Silent Auction & Raffle Participation – Ability to bid and win prizes.

Table Sponsorship
$500

This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

✅Receive reserved table seating for 8 guests

✅Be recognized with prominent signage at your table

✅Be listed as a Table Sponsor in our digital program

✅Access to all wineries in attendance

✅Enjoy live music and food vendors
✅Silent Auction & Raffle Participation.

