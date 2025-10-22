Cobb Homeschool Christmas Party

Hosted by
About this event
Bring a case of bottled water
Please bring four, disposable plastic table covers.
Bring a salty snack or finger food
Bring a sweet snack or finger food
Bring a healthy snack or finger food
Pease arrive at 11am to help set up
Cleanup crew. Plan to stay afterward to clean up and put the room back in order.
Manage a craft station. All supplies are provided.
Manage an activity station. All supplies are provided.
Manage a bingo station. All supplies are provided.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!