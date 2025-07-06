Snakesss and Stakesss Raffle - 2025

Standard Prize Ticket (1)
$5
Standard Prize Ticket (5)
$20

Bundle and Save!


Unbundled cost of $25!

Standard Prize Ticket (15)
$40

Bundle and Save!


Unbundled cost of $75!

GRAND PRIZE Ticket (1)
$20

5 Nights at Lake Geneva Vacation Home, valid Sept 15 - May 15 - $4,000 value!

GRAND PRIZE Ticket (3)
$50

Bundle and Save!


5 Nights at Lake Geneva Vacation Home, valid Sept 15 - May 15 - $4,000 value!


Unbundled cost of $60!

Swim Fan Package
$40

Bundle and Save! This package deal gives you 1 Grand Prize ticket + 10 standard raffle tickets!


Unbundled cost of $70!

Club Booster Package
$75

Bundle and Save! This package deal gives you 2 Grand Prize ticket + 20 standard raffle tickets!


Unbundled cost of $140!

Legacy Family Package
$125

Bundle and Save! This package deal gives you 3 Grand Prize ticket + 40 standard raffle tickets!


Unbundled cost of $260!

