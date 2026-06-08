Cameo League Incorporated

Hosted by

Cameo League Incorporated

About this event

Cocktails & Caftans

1632 GINDER RD NW

LANCASTER, OHIO 43130

General Admission
$25

Come join us for a fun and relaxing evening by the pool at Cameo League’s Cocktails & Caftans event!

Slip into your favorite caftan and enjoy an evening of friendship, laughter, and summer fun while supporting the Lancaster Festival.

Your ticket includes:

  • Food
  • One frozen cocktail
  • Automatic entry into a raffle prize drawing

Additional drinks will be available for a donation. Guests can also enjoy games of chance, raffles, and a carefree evening poolside with friends.

A fabulous evening for a great cause—it’s a win-win! 🦩🍉🍹🍍🍋‍🟩


Raffle Ticket - 1 Ticket for $5
$5

🦩Enter to Win Fabulous Raffle Prizes—All While Supporting Cameo League and the Lancaster Festival! 🍹✨🎟️

Raffle Tickets - 5 Tickets for $20
$20

🦩 Enter to Win Fabulous Raffle Prizes—All While Supporting Cameo League and the Lancaster Festival! 🍹✨🎟️

Add a donation for Cameo League Incorporated

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