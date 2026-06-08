Come join us for a fun and relaxing evening by the pool at Cameo League’s Cocktails & Caftans event!

Slip into your favorite caftan and enjoy an evening of friendship, laughter, and summer fun while supporting the Lancaster Festival.

Your ticket includes:

Food

One frozen cocktail

Automatic entry into a raffle prize drawing

Additional drinks will be available for a donation. Guests can also enjoy games of chance, raffles, and a carefree evening poolside with friends.

A fabulous evening for a great cause—it’s a win-win! 🦩🍉🍹🍍🍋‍🟩



