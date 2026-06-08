About this event
LANCASTER, OHIO 43130
Come join us for a fun and relaxing evening by the pool at Cameo League’s Cocktails & Caftans event!
Slip into your favorite caftan and enjoy an evening of friendship, laughter, and summer fun while supporting the Lancaster Festival.
Your ticket includes:
Additional drinks will be available for a donation. Guests can also enjoy games of chance, raffles, and a carefree evening poolside with friends.
A fabulous evening for a great cause—it’s a win-win! 🦩🍉🍹🍍🍋🟩
🦩Enter to Win Fabulous Raffle Prizes—All While Supporting Cameo League and the Lancaster Festival! 🍹✨🎟️
🦩 Enter to Win Fabulous Raffle Prizes—All While Supporting Cameo League and the Lancaster Festival! 🍹✨🎟️
$
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