Cocktails and Closets

Hosted by
About this event
Event entry ticket for one person.
Two entry tickets plus a set of Birdie Britton designed Waterville Valley notecards.
Two entry tickets plus a limited edition Birdie Britton designed Waterville Valley 50th Celebration poster and notecard set.
Four entry tickets plus a copy of the Town at the End of the Road book, a limited edition Birdie Britton designed Waterville Valley 50th Celebration poster and notecard set.
Four entry tickets plus a framed copy of a Waterville Valley vintage town map, a copy of the Town at the End of the Road book, a limited edition Birdie Britton Waterville Valley 50th Celebration poster and notecard set.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!