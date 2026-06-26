Waterville Valley Historical Society

Hosted by

Waterville Valley Historical Society

About this event

Cocktails and Closets

13 Greeley Hill Rd

Waterville Valley, NH 03215, USA

Donor Entry Ticket
$100

Event entry ticket for one person.

Goodrich Circle
$300

Two entry tickets plus a set of Birdie Britton designed Waterville Valley notecards.

Swazeytown Circle
$500

Two entry tickets plus a limited edition Birdie Britton designed Waterville Valley 50th Celebration poster and notecard set.

Bean Circle
$750

Four entry tickets plus a copy of the Town at the End of the Road book, a limited edition Birdie Britton designed Waterville Valley 50th Celebration poster and notecard set.

Greeley Circle
$1,000

Four entry tickets plus a framed copy of a Waterville Valley vintage town map, a copy of the Town at the End of the Road book, a limited edition Birdie Britton Waterville Valley 50th Celebration poster and notecard set.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!