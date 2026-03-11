Providence Childrens Museum
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Providence Childrens Museum

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Providence Childrens Museum

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Cocktails & Kicks Silent Auction

Harbor Stay & Vineyard Tasting - value $375
$175

Starting bid

Enjoy a night stay at Newport Harbor Hotel & Marina, 2 wine tasting tickets to Greenvale Vineyards plus a bonus bottle of white, and a $100 Newport Restaurant Group gift card.

Coastal Comfort - value $436
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy a one night stay for two guests at Shelter Harbor Inn in Westerly, RI. Includes $50 dining credit to the restaurant at the Inn as well as wine and cider tasting for two at Tapped Apple Cidery & Winery in downtown Westerly.

Core Fitness Bundle - value $570
$225

Starting bid

Unleash your adventure! Enjoy 3 private pilates sessions from Providence Pilates, climb with 4 free day passes and rental gear at Central Rock Gym and kick off a 2-week intro offer and consultation at Core Cycle for empowering full-body workouts

History & Science Discovery - value $380
$100

Starting bid

Explore the best of Rhode Island’s arts and culture scene with 4 museum passes to the Rhode Island Historical Society, a household membership to the Providence Athenaeum, admission for 2 adults and 2 youth to Coggeshall Farm Museum, An Audobon Society membership and 4 tickets to the Discovery Museum.

Endless Adventure - value $430
$200

Starting bid

Get ready for a summer adventure including the following: 2 combo pass tickets to Adventureland RI; 2 tickets to Tree Top Adventures; $50 gift card to RI Indoor Karting; 2 day passes with gear at Rock Spot Climbing; Mulligan’s Island (includes 2 adult tickets, 2 youth tickets, 2 batting cage tokens, 2 small buckets); $35 credit to Escape the Pike.

Entertainment for All - value $450
$200

Starting bid

Soak up the sun with 10 lawn tickets to a match at Newport Polo. Then get into action at TopGolf with $50 discount off gameplay and 2 EXTRA $15 off gameplay coupon cards. When you’re ready to turn up the excitement, enjoy a night out with $100 in credit at Bally’s Casino.

Mother's Day Bundle - value $750
$350

Starting bid

Treat Mom to a day as fabulous as she is! She’ll unwind with a $75 gift card to Aurora Spa, feel stunning with a $25 Mrs. Robinson Fine Lingerie gift card, see the world in style with a $300 Opt Eyewear gift card, refresh her look at Muni Hair Salon, and enjoy 5 sessions at Rare Form Pilates. It’s the ultimate way to show her she’s cherished and celebrated.

Father's Day Bundle - value $945
$350

Starting bid

Celebrate Dad with a day made just for him. He’ll tee off with a free golf foursome and 4 large buckets at Button Hole, kick back with a 4-pack and $25 gift card from Ragged Island Brewing Company, and refresh his look with a gift card to Opt Eyewear and a custom made Italian shirt from Marc Allen.

Summer Camp Special - value $465
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy one week of Full-Day RISE Summer Camp at Moses Brown School

RI Foodie Experience - value $760
$300

Starting bid

Nine delicious events await with TWO RI Food Fights passports for one year!

A Night at the Theater - value $150
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a night out on the town with two tickets to a Trinity Rep performance of your choosing and $50 gift card to The Slow Rhode.

Beers & Brewing - value $205
$75

Starting bid

Gather your crew for a behind-the-scenes experience with a tour for 5 at The Guild Pawtucket location and stock up with a $50 Buttonwood Brewery gift card & a $25 Long Live gift card. A flavorful way to tour, taste, and celebrate together.

Style & Self-Care - value $215
$100

Starting bid

Treat yourself (or someone special!) to the ultimate self-care and shopping spree. This package includes a shampoo, blow-dry, & styling service from The Petite Stylist, plus gift cards to Arc Wood Jewelry($50), Green Ink Boutique ($20) and Craftland ($50).

Shopping & Sipping - value $850
$300

Starting bid

Bid on this stylish trio of gifts! Enjoy a $150 gift certificate to ENO Fine Wines, a $200 gift card to Wendy Brown Home, and a $500 gift card to Veronica Beard. Perfect for wine lovers, home decorators, and fashion enthusiasts!

A Taste of Providence - value $350
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a delicious tour of Providence’s dining scene! This package includes $50 gift cards to Julian’s, Fred, Red Stripe, Hemenway’s and Circe, plus a $100 gift card from Oberlin. Six local favorites offering everything from brunch to upscale dining!

Explore the Island - value $300
$125

Starting bid

Enjoy a summer of culture and fun with this ticket bundle! Receive up to eight tickets to a Blithewold Music at Sunset Concert ($144 value), four tickets to the International Tennis Hall of Fame ($100 value), and four tickets to the Newport Mansions ($60 value). Perfect for music lovers, sports fans, and history buffs!

Get ready to rock (a baby) - value $275
$100

Starting bid

Get ready to rock with your little one! This certificate includes a 6–8 week session of Rock-a-Baby Music Classes for infants and toddlers ages 4 months to 4 years. Plus, take home three CDs, an illustrated book, and fun branded instruments: egg shaker, bubble trumpet, and cowbell—everything you need for music-filled fun at home!

A touch of luck & glamour - value $275
$75

Starting bid

Add a touch of luck and elegance with this Adornia Clover Jewelry set. Includes a 14k gold plated clover bangle, a 14k gold plated mixed mother-of-pearl and CZ clover station necklace, and 14k gold clover stud earrings. A sparkling set perfect for treating yourself or a loved one.

Children’s Portrait - value $600
$100

Starting bid

Capture the magic of childhood with a Children’s Portrait from Rota Portrait Design. Includes a design conference at the bidder’s home, a 3-hour session at the studio or on location, and an at-home selection. Also includes an heirloom finished 10" photograph and a gift certificate in the amount of your bid toward a larger size.

Family Portrait - value $600
$100

Starting bid

Create lasting memories with a Family Portrait from Rota Portrait Design. This package includes a design conference at the bidder’s home, a 3-hour photographic session at the studio or on location, and an at-home selection. The winning bidder will also receive an heirloom finished 10" photograph & a gift certificate in the amount of their bid for a larger size.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!