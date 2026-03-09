Cocktails for A Cause 2026

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About this event
Bluffton, SC 29910, USA
Grants entry to the event with food & cocktails (1 ticket)
Makes tails wag and glasses clink! -2 tickets to the event included with sponsorship.
Shaking up support one pawtini at a time! - 4 tickets included with sponsorship
You lead the pack and help save lives—cheers to that! (6 tickets included with sponsorship)
The ultimate cocktail of compassion and generosity. (8 tickets included with sponsorship)
$
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