Community Foundation of the Lowcountry, Inc.

Hosted by

Community Foundation of the Lowcountry, Inc.

About this event

Cocktails for A Cause 2026

Moreland Landing

Bluffton, SC 29910, USA

"Paws & Pours Pass"
$125

Grants entry to the event with food & cocktails (1 ticket)

"Tail Waggers" Sponsorship
$500

Makes tails wag and glasses clink! -2 tickets to the event included with sponsorship.

"Pawtini Partners"
$1,000

Shaking up support one pawtini at a time! - 4 tickets included with sponsorship

"Top Dog" Sponsor
$2,500

You lead the pack and help save lives—cheers to that! (6 tickets included with sponsorship)

"Rescue Royale"
$5,000

The ultimate cocktail of compassion and generosity. (8 tickets included with sponsorship)

Add a donation for Community Foundation of the Lowcountry, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!