The Greenwood Promise

Hosted by

The Greenwood Promise

About this event

Cocktails for a Cause

104 Court Ave E

Greenwood, SC 29646, USA

General Admission
$75

Dinner, drinks (beer/wine), and a competition.

Reserved Table
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserved seating, dinner, drinks(beer/wine), and a competition.

Mixologist Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

1 reserved table, limited edition cocktail glass, logo on webpage, social media posts, and at the event.

Presenting Sponsorship
$10,000

9 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

2 Reserved tables, limited edition cocktail glasses, goodie bag, wine on the table, logo on webpage, social media, and event. Along with verbal acknowledgement at event.

Add a donation for The Greenwood Promise

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!