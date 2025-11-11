Cocoa with Claus!

Hosted by
About this event
Tickets include ALL the holiday magic: yummy snacks, a build-your-own hot cocoa bar, a festive wagon ride, story time with the big guy himself, photo ops with Santa, hands-on crafts, and more! 🎄✨
Tickets for persons aged 16+. Join the festive fun while keeping an eye on your little elves – we know you've got the REAL job of wrangling the kiddos! And there will be some goodies for purchase for the grown ups! 😄🎅
Free admission for our tiniest guests under age 2! They might not remember it, but YOU'LL have the cutest photos ever! 📸✨
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!