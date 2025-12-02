Coconut Grove Optimist Club Inc's Annual Raffle 2025
Standard Entry
$5
Price:$5
Value: 1 Entry
Description: Get one chance to win the grand prize! A simple and affordable way to show your support and get in on the action.
Bronze Bundle (Buy 5, Get 1 FREE!)
$25
This includes 6 tickets
Price:$25
Value: 6 Entries (You save $5!)
Description: Boost your odds with the Bronze Bundle! Purchase 5 entries for \$25 and get 1 entry absolutely FREE. This is a great starting value package.
Gold Value Bundle (Buy 20, Get 10 FREE!)
$100
This includes 30 tickets
Price:$100
Value: 30 Entries (You save $50!)
Description:Maximize your chances of winning! Our best value package gives you 30 entries for \$100. You are essentially purchasing 20 entries and receiving 10 additional entries for FREE! This option provides the highest chance to win while offering the greatest support to our programs.
