Coconut Grove Optimist Club Inc's St. Albans shop

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Soccer (Ages 3-14) Kickstart the fun! Our soccer program focuses on building basic footwork, coordination, and team spirit. Whether your child is taking their first kick or leveling up their game, we provide a supportive environment where every player gets time on the ball. Focus: Agility, teamwork, and fundamental ball control. Vibe: High energy and inclusive.
Flag Football (Ages 3-14) Experience the thrill without the chill! Our Flag Football program teaches the strategy and athleticism of football in a safe, non-contact environment. Kids will learn how to pull flags, run routes, and work together to reach the end zone. Focus: Speed, strategy, and hand-eye coordination. Vibe: Strategic, fast-paced, and fun.
Dribble, shoot, and score! From learning the "triple threat" position to mastering the lay-up, our basketball sessions focus on the core fundamentals of the game. We emphasize sportsmanship and the importance of passing as much as scoring.
Tennis
Ages 5-14 Serve up some success! Our tennis program is designed to get kids moving and improve their motor skills. We cover everything from the proper grip to backhand swings, ensuring kids feel confident on the court. Focus: Reflexes, swing mechanics, and focus. Vibe: Disciplined but rewarding.
Swimmin
Ages 7-Highschool Dive into confidence. Safety and comfort in the water are our top priorities. Our swimming program helps children develop essential water safety skills and stroke techniques, building endurance and a lifelong love for the water. Focus: Water safety, breathing techniques, and stroke development. Vibe: Reassuring and refreshing.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!