Code Read Inc's annual raffle 2024

New in Box ($125 value) Optimistic Melody Ellison™ has lifelike deep-brown eyes that open and close smoothly, and realistic thick black hair. She comes in an authentic 1964-style outfit: A houndstooth A-line dress with a cowl collar, a bow on the chest, and bows on the side pleats A ribbon headband with a bow for her hair Shiny patent shoes with bows on the toes

New in Box ($125 value) Optimistic Melody Ellison™ has lifelike deep-brown eyes that open and close smoothly, and realistic thick black hair. She comes in an authentic 1964-style outfit: A houndstooth A-line dress with a cowl collar, a bow on the chest, and bows on the side pleats A ribbon headband with a bow for her hair Shiny patent shoes with bows on the toes

More details...