Code Read Inc's annual raffle 2024

4- meal gift cards value $9.50 each. Total value $38
In-N-Out Burger Gift Card - value $38
$10
4 meal gift cards value $9.50 each. Total value $38
American Girl Doll "Melody"
$10
New in Box ($125 value)
Optimistic Melody Ellison™ has lifelike deep-brown eyes that open and close smoothly, and realistic thick black hair. She comes in an authentic 1964-style outfit:
A houndstooth A-line dress with a cowl collar, a bow on the chest, and bows on the side pleats
A ribbon headband with a bow for her hair
Shiny patent shoes with bows on the toes
Angels Joe Maddon Autographed Baseball
$10
Angels, Joe Maddon autographed baseball in display case with certificate of authenticity
Top Golf Gift $50 Gift Card **OVERLAND PARK, KS LOCATION"
$10
$50 Top Golf Gift Card
2 Tickets Universal Studios Hollywood
$10
2- one day Universal Studios Hollywood Tickets. Expire 9/25. blackout dates apply
$25 Vons Grocery Gift Card
$10
$25 Vons gift card
Sponsor a Code Read Book Cart
$300
We are in need of 5 book carts for the bookmobile. Sponsor a cart and we will display your name on the cart.
West Coast Customs T-Shirt size small
$10
World Famous West Coast Customs T-Shirt, size adult small
West Coast Customs T-Shirt size Large
$10
World Famous West Coast Customs T-Shirt, size adult large
West Coast Customs T-Shirt size XL
$10
World Famous West Coast Customs T-Shirt, size adult XL
West Coast Customs T-Shirt size XXL
$10
World Famous West Coast Customs T-Shirt, size adult XXL
Add a donation for Code Read Inc
$
