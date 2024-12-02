Cody Spring Classic/ Cowboy State Games Figure Skating Competition

a 2.25 x5" advertisement placed in competition program
a 2.25 x5" advertisement placed in competition program
Program Advertisement 1/2 page
$50
1/2 page Advertisement (3.5x5") in competition program
1/2 page Advertisement (3.5x5") in competition program
Program Advertisement 1 page
$75
1 page Advertisement (7x 5") in competition program
1 page Advertisement (7x 5") in competition program
Axel Sponsorship
$150
A bi-line of thanks in the competition program; plus, an additional 1/2-page advertisement and featured on the CFSC website for one year with a live link to your website.
A bi-line of thanks in the competition program; plus, an additional 1/2-page advertisement and featured on the CFSC website for one year with a live link to your website.
Double Axel Sponsorship
$350
A bi-line of thanks in the competition program; plus, an additional 1/2-page advertisement and featured on the CFSC website for one year with a live link to your website
Ads in all printed promotional materials relating to the event (print advertising, event program, flyers, posters, media releases, etc); public address announcements
A bi-line of thanks in the competition program; plus, an additional 1/2-page advertisement and featured on the CFSC website for one year with a live link to your website
Ads in all printed promotional materials relating to the event (print advertising, event program, flyers, posters, media releases, etc); public address announcements
Trophy Sponsorships
$250
Cody Spring Classic/Cowboy State Games is the only Competition in the that offers Trophies for individual competitors and teams. Offering Trophies encourages skaters to enter multiple events and bring other skaters from their club to qualify for the team trophy.
************************************************************Top Team Award
************************************************************
Top Point Award-US Figure Skating Competitor
************************************************************
Top Point Award- US Figure Skating- Compete USA Competitor
************************************************************
Top Point Award- Adult Skater
************************************************************Distinguished Achievement (Freeskate) - Thank You Anna's Home Care
************************************************************Most Entertaining Showcase Performance- Thank You Trailhead!
Cody Spring Classic/Cowboy State Games is the only Competition in the that offers Trophies for individual competitors and teams. Offering Trophies encourages skaters to enter multiple events and bring other skaters from their club to qualify for the team trophy.
************************************************************Top Team Award
************************************************************
Top Point Award-US Figure Skating Competitor
************************************************************
Top Point Award- US Figure Skating- Compete USA Competitor
************************************************************
Top Point Award- Adult Skater
************************************************************Distinguished Achievement (Freeskate) - Thank You Anna's Home Care
************************************************************Most Entertaining Showcase Performance- Thank You Trailhead!