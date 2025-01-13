Coffee and Community Park Crew Workshop

100% non-refundable. 100% of ticket proceeds donated to Camp Outpost, 501c3 programming. ☕ Coffee & Community Park Crew Session – A Highly Caffeinated Adventure Awaits! ☕ This is your official invitation to start your morning right—with coffee in one hand and a snow rake in the other. Join us for a community park crew session at the base of Mt. Crescent, where we’ll hike, shape, and maintain features like the pros. 📆 When: Wednesday's and Friday's at 5:00 AM 📍 Where: Meet at the base of Mt. Crescent 💸 Donation: $7 (coffee included—hot or room temp, depending on the morning rush) We’ll be rolling up sleeves, grabbing our rakes, shovels, and drills, and making sure our terrain park features stay fresh, functional, and flow-tastic. Not only will you walk away with a better understanding of how to manage takeoffs, transitions, and landings, but you’ll also be part of building something that lasts—a community that rides together and shapes together. Why it matters: Sustainability: Learning these skills ensures our community features remain in peak condition for riders of all levels. Empowerment: From rails to rollers, your work will impact the experience of everyone who hits the park. Camaraderie: Nothing says bonding like a snowy sunrise, some solid elbow grease, and that first sip of mountain coffee. Bring your energy, your boots, and your best "let’s-do-this" attitude. We’ll provide the tools, the coffee, and playlist. Let’s hike up, shape it out, and leave the park better than we found it. Because sustainable features are built with care, and great communities are built one shovel scoop at a time. #BuildTogetherRideTogether See you at the base, friends. Let’s make something awesome.

