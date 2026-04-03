Coffee County Humane Society Membership

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About the memberships
Renews yearly on: March 31
You believe every pet deserves a safe home, and so do we. As a Companion member, you're directly supporting our work in Coffee County: our foster network, adoption programs, low-cost veterinary access, and community outreach. Companions receive voting rights at quarterly meetings and the satisfaction of knowing their support is making a real difference right here at home.
Renews yearly on: March 31
For families that want to join our cause as a household. Your Pack membership brings your whole household into a community of people who care deeply about the animals of Coffee County. Together, you're helping fund the programs that give homeless and at-risk animals a second chance. From foster care to adoption to community outreach, you're supporting our shared mission. Pack members receive voting rights at quarterly meetings and the knowledge that your family is helping shape a more compassionate Coffee County.
Renews yearly on: March 31
Animals can't speak for themselves.That's why they need a collective voice. As an Advocate, your membership goes further by helping strengthen CCHS's ability to serve Coffee County animals and the people who love them. At a time when the need has never been greater, Advocate-level support helps keep our foster network running, our adoption programs active, and our community outreach growing. Advocates receive priority volunteer opportunities at CCHS events, voting rights at quarterly meetings.
Renews yearly on: March 31
For businesses that believe in stronger communities. When local businesses invest in animal welfare, the whole county benefits. As a Community Partner, your organization joins us in building a more humane Coffee County. Your support directly funds our foster and adoption programs, community outreach, and low-cost veterinary care initiatives. Community Partners receive a social media feature, priority placement at CCHS events, and a direct line to partnership opportunities as our programs grow.
Renews yearly on: March 31
You're not just a member, you're a difference-maker. Champion-level support powers the work that doesn't always make headlines: the emergency vet visit for a beloved pet, the supplies for a foster, or the outreach that gives an animal a second chance. Champions receive a CCHS t-shirt, priority volunteer access, and voting rights at quarterly meetings. At this level, you're truly changing lives in Coffee County.
Renews yearly on: March 31
Open to everyone, including students and seniors. Every animal deserves a voice. As a Friend of Coffee County Humane Society, you're part of a community working to give homeless and at-risk animals in Coffee County a second chance. Friends receive a vote at quarterly meetings and our deep gratitude for standing with us.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!