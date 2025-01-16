Coffee Fundraiser

Fully Locked is our intense flavor, dark roasted Honduran coffee. If you're looking for the strongest coffee for the toughest trails, look no further.
12oz, sealed bag of dark roast coffee. Freshly roasted!
FLAVOR PROFILE: Rich body, medium acidity, smooth flavor, subtle floral notes with a dark chocolate after finish.
Please select grind pref,erence at the end of this order form.
4-LOW - Medium Roast - 12 oz.
$15
Our most popular roast, 4-LOW is guaranteed to get you un-stuck, no matter the situation. It's a steady, reliable coffee when you need it most.
12oz, sealed bag of medium roast coffee. Freshly roasted!
FLAVOR PROFILE: Subtle spice and floral notes with strong hints of chocolate and a caramel finish. Our most popular coffee.
Please select grind preference at the end of this order form.
Diff-Lock - Medium Roast - 12 oz.
$15
It's full of flavor when you need traction to move forward.
12oz, sealed bag of medium roast coffee. Freshly roasted!
FLAVOR PROFILE: Rich body, medium acidity, smooth flavor, subtle floral notes with a dark chocolate after finish.
Please select grind preference at the end of this order form.
Rock Slider - Medium Roast - 12 oz.
$15
Earthy and buttery smooth, you'll make it just fine.
12oz, sealed bag of medium roast coffee. Freshly roasted!
FLAVOR PROFILE: Exceptional flavors of rich earth tones, crispness, with a buttery after-finish.
Please select grind preference at the end of this order form.
Hi-Lift - Medium Roast - 12 oz.
$15
Notes of dark chocolate, aged oak and caramel will give you freedom.
12oz, sealed bag of medium roast coffee. Freshly roasted!
FLAVOR PROFILE: Expect a full body, smooth experience of dark chocolate, aged oak, and a caramel finish.
Please select grind preference at the end of this order form.
Lift Kit - Light Roast
$15
In order to bring you the best, most interesting coffees, our Lift Kit light roast is a rotating selection from various origins. Always organic, fair trade and high-altitude, you can bet that our Lift Kit will satisfy every time.
12oz, sealed bag of light roast coffee. Freshly roasted!
Please select grind preference at the end of this order form.
