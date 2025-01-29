☕️Coffee fundraiser☕️

About this event
Thia Colombian Valle del Cauca is a true staple and has a silky, medium body with a very savory character. Look for notes of cocoa, caramel, black cherry and peach. Medium Roast
This lot is produced along the shore of Lake Toba in Northern Sumatra. It brews a rich, heavy bodied cup loaded with complex layers of earthy flavor. Look for notes of tobacco, squash, and a tame spiciness. Medium-Dark Roast
This reserve lot is grown on several small plots on the Southern slopes of Mount Bosavi. Rich and savory in profile, with bold notes of nut, fresh peppercorn, and orange spice. Medium Roast
This coffee undergoes notably intensive hand-sorting after harvest. Enjoy notes of dark chocolate and mild strawberry, followed by a rich, earthy finish. Light-medium roast
A decaf version of our Colombian Valle del Cauca. It has a silky medium body with a very savory character. Look for notes of cocoa, caramel, black cherry, and peach. Medium Roast
This coffee seamlessly combines both bright and savory characteristics. Look for dominant lemon and cocoa notes with hints of nougat and honey on the back end. Medium Roast
Sweet and nutty profile with an unusually silky body and a lingering finish. Bakers chocolate and black currant stand front and center alongside subtle notes of raisin. Medium Roast
Enjoy this exquisite bundle of our Costa Rican, Honduran, and Guatemalan single origin coffees. This bundle includes one 12 oz bag of each. Medium Roast
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!