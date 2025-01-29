Carbon County Friends Of Animals

Hosted by

Carbon County Friends Of Animals

About this event

☕️Coffee fundraiser☕️

Colombian whole bean
$16

Thia Colombian Valle del Cauca is a true staple and has a silky, medium body with a very savory character. Look for notes of cocoa, caramel, black cherry and peach. Medium Roast

Colombian ground bean
$16

Thia Colombian Valle del Cauca is a true staple and has a silky, medium body with a very savory character. Look for notes of cocoa, caramel, black cherry and peach. Medium Roast

Sumatran whole bean
$16

This lot is produced along the shore of Lake Toba in Northern Sumatra. It brews a rich, heavy bodied cup loaded with complex layers of earthy flavor. Look for notes of tobacco, squash, and a tame spiciness. Medium-Dark Roast

Sumatran Ground bean
$16

This lot is produced along the shore of Lake Toba in Northern Sumatra. It brews a rich, heavy bodied cup loaded with complex layers of earthy flavor. Look for notes of tobacco, squash, and a tame spiciness. Medium-Dark Roast

Papua New Guinea whole bean
$16

This reserve lot is grown on several small plots on the Southern slopes of Mount Bosavi. Rich and savory in profile, with bold notes of nut, fresh peppercorn, and orange spice. Medium Roast

Papa New Guinea ground bean
$16

This reserve lot is grown on several small plots on the Southern slopes of Mount Bosavi. Rich and savory in profile, with bold notes of nut, fresh peppercorn, and orange spice. Medium Roast

Ethiopian whole bean
$17

This coffee undergoes notably intensive hand-sorting after harvest. Enjoy notes of dark chocolate and mild strawberry, followed by a rich, earthy finish. Light-medium roast

Ethiopian ground bean
$17

This coffee undergoes notably intensive hand-sorting after harvest. Enjoy notes of dark chocolate and mild strawberry, followed by a rich, earthy finish. Light-medium roast

Decaf Colombian whole bean
$16

A decaf version of our Colombian Valle del Cauca. It has a silky medium body with a very savory character. Look for notes of cocoa, caramel, black cherry, and peach. Medium Roast

Decaf Colombian ground bean
$16

A decaf version of our Colombian Valle del Cauca. It has a silky medium body with a very savory character. Look for notes of cocoa, caramel, black cherry, and peach. Medium Roast

Guatemalan whole bean
$16

This coffee seamlessly combines both bright and savory characteristics. Look for dominant lemon and cocoa notes with hints of nougat and honey on the back end. Medium Roast

Guatemalan ground bean
$16

This coffee seamlessly combines both bright and savory characteristics. Look for dominant lemon and cocoa notes with hints of nougat and honey on the back end. Medium Roast

Nicaraguan whole bean
$16

Sweet and nutty profile with an unusually silky body and a lingering finish. Bakers chocolate and black currant stand front and center alongside subtle notes of raisin. Medium Roast

Nicaraguan ground bean
$16

Sweet and nutty profile with an unusually silky body and a lingering finish. Bakers chocolate and black currant stand front and center alongside subtle notes of raisin. Medium Roast

Tour of Central America whole bean
$48

Enjoy this exquisite bundle of our Costa Rican, Honduran, and Guatemalan single origin coffees. This bundle includes one 12 oz bag of each. Medium Roast

Tour Of Central America ground bean
$48

Enjoy this exquisite bundle of our Costa Rican, Honduran, and Guatemalan single origin coffees. This bundle includes one 12 oz bag of each. Medium Roast

Add a donation for Carbon County Friends Of Animals

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!