Greater Lowell Chamber of Commerce

Hosted by

Greater Lowell Chamber of Commerce

About this event

Coffee Hour with State Auditor Diana DiZoglio

1703 Middlesex St

Lowell, MA 01851, USA

Single ticket
$25
Table of 10
$200
$500 Gold Sponsorship
$500

Everything listed below, plus: - Company logo on event poster - Company logo in program - Company logo with link to your website on the event listing and event page - Company logo/name included in all advanced media promotion including Chamber Chat, social media, email blasts and more - 10 complimentary tickets to the event

$250 Silver Sponsorship
$250

Acknowledgment during speaking program at event - Company name on event poster - Company name included in most advanced promotion including Chamber Chat, social media, email blasts and more - 5 complimentary tickets to the event

$100 Bronze Sponsorship
$100

- Company name included in program - Company name with a link to your website on the event listing and event page - Company name included in some advanced media promotion including Chamber Chat, social media, email blasts and more - 2 complimentary ticket to the event

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!