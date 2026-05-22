Coffee Hour with State Auditor Diana DiZoglio

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Everything listed below, plus: - Company logo on event poster - Company logo in program - Company logo with link to your website on the event listing and event page - Company logo/name included in all advanced media promotion including Chamber Chat, social media, email blasts and more - 10 complimentary tickets to the event
Acknowledgment during speaking program at event - Company name on event poster - Company name included in most advanced promotion including Chamber Chat, social media, email blasts and more - 5 complimentary tickets to the event
- Company name included in program - Company name with a link to your website on the event listing and event page - Company name included in some advanced media promotion including Chamber Chat, social media, email blasts and more - 2 complimentary ticket to the event
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