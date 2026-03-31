[3Co & 3Cu] Coffee Lover's Class Basket

Amazon link: https://a.co/d/0eaugxtV

🍵【Time-tested and Trustworthy Quality】The frother is made of ABS material, and the detachable milk frother whisking head is made of high-quality stainless steel, which is comfortable to hold, and the ergonomic handle and buttons. The frother wand has a built-in powerful low-noise motor that will not disturb your family, allowing you to spend a calm and peaceful morning.

🔋【USB Rechargeable】Say goodbye to disposable batteries! Our milk frother handheld adopts a USB charging design, which is more environmentally friendly and lighter than the battery type, allowing you to charge anytime, anywhere without changing batteries. The built-in battery capacity is 1500mAh, and rechargeable milk frother can be used several times a day after being fully charged.

💡【Remaining Power Reminder】The handheld electric whisk has an indicator light function that indicates the battery power (low, medium, full), the remaining power is clear at a glance, charging is reasonable, and it is convenient for daily use. The beverage drink mixer is a small and exquisite cylinder with a flat bottom.

🍼【Stainless Steel Stirring Head】This mixer electric handheld contains 3 detachable stirring heads, providing a variety of frothing options. The hook whisking of the coffee frother is suitable for mixing milk powder, protein powder, nutritional powder, oatmeal or other powdered objects. The spring whisking of frother for coffee is perfect for milk froth for latte and cappuccino. There is also a balloon whisking of hand mixer that can be used for beating eggs, cream, condensed milk or baking.

🎂【3-speed settings】The rechargeable frother has three buttons of high/medium/low on the handheld mixer main unit for you to control to achieve the ideal frothing effect. Our stirrers electric can easily make creamy foam for coffee and mix drinks noiselessly in 15-20 seconds, allowing you to enjoy silky drinks immediately! Our electric hand mixer efficient frother is suitable for all types of milk - half and half, creamer, whole milk and other dairy products such as butter or cream.

🍵【Tips】 Our electric stirrer is very powerful. Coffee mixer wand recommended to use a cylindrical container with a diameter of about 90-100mm and a height of no less than 110mm. Do not fill the container more than 1/3 full of milk, otherwise the milk may overflow from the container.