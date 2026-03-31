BASIS Chandler Primary North Puma Boosters

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BASIS Chandler Primary North Puma Boosters

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[3Co & 3Cu] Coffee Lover's Class Basket

1800 E Chandler Blvd

Chandler, AZ 85225, USA

Supsonic - 20oz Self Heating Mug ($79.99 retail) item
Supsonic - 20oz Self Heating Mug ($79.99 retail) item
Supsonic - 20oz Self Heating Mug ($79.99 retail) item
Supsonic - 20oz Self Heating Mug ($79.99 retail)
$5
  • Amazon link: https://a.co/d/00LWDVkA
  • No Need to Reheat Drinks: Supsonic heated coffee mug quickly warms your beverage and maintains it at three ideal temperatures—Warm (113°F), Hot (131°F), and Piping (149°F)—all controlled with a single button. Enjoy every sip just as fresh as the first.
  • Enjoy Anywhere, Anytime: With a built-in high-capacity battery, it can meet your mobile needs—perfect for outdoor camping or travel. Paired with the included charging base on your desk or nightstand, enjoy all-day warmth without interruption.
  • Smart Safety for Total Peace of Mind: Equipped with dry-boil protection and a 2-hour auto-shutoff feature, this mug ensures safety and durability. You don't need to stare at the coffee mug all the time when you are busy, it will be your reliable partner.
  • Elegant Design, Inside and Out: The exterior features Supsonic’s exclusive titanium coating in soft, minimalist colors for a premium look. Inside, food-grade stainless steel ensures safe use, excellent heat retention, and pure, unaltered flavor.
  • Thoughtful Gift: The Supsonic self heating mug turns everyday moments into warm reminders of care. Whether for family, friends, or colleagues—on Christmas, birthdays, holidays, or special celebrations—it’s a practical and heartfelt gift that keeps your warmth close.
  • Note: Hand wash only. Do not soak for extended periods, or place in a dishwasher or microwave, as this may damage internal components. (Includes: temperature control smart mug, charging cable & coaster, quick start guide)
Cold Brew Coffee Maker,64 oz ($29.99 retail) item
Cold Brew Coffee Maker,64 oz ($29.99 retail) item
Cold Brew Coffee Maker,64 oz ($29.99 retail) item
Cold Brew Coffee Maker,64 oz ($29.99 retail)
$5
  • Amazon link: https://a.co/d/0eKXeWxY
  • 【What You Will Get】：1 Pcs / 64 oz mason jar pitcher with pour spout lid, 1 stainless stell filter, 1 cleaning brush. Large capacity is enough for your daily use. Please note: this cold brew pitcher is not suitable for extreme temperature changes, so avoid direct hot-to-cold transfers
  • 【High Quality Material】: The glass pitcher with lid is crafted with heavy duty, food grade soda lime glass and premium plastic lid, BPA free,which is durable & long-lasting and not easy to crack
  • 【Pour Spout Handle Lid】: The ergonomically thicken handle ensures a firm grip and make the cold brew coffee pitcher easy to carry. The airtight spout and well sealing silicone ring will make you say goodbye to unwanted spills & food odors, prolonging fridge beverage freshness. The flip cap lid design make the cold brew pitcher become a easy pour dispenser for pouring and storage
  • 【Super Dense Filter】: With 160 micron weave metal exquisite fine mesh, this cold brew coffee maker filter is made of great quality food grade 304 stainless steel, which can effectively prevent coffee grounds entering the mason jar, ensuring a smooth and delightful coffee experience for you.Plus,this filter can strain out tea leaves and fruit pits and other beverages residue.If you can take out the filter, it can be as store containter or glass pitcher make other drinks
  • 【Easy to Clean】: Wide mouth mason jar coffee pitcher is easy to fill with your favorite drinks, such as cold brew coffee, iced and sun tea, breast milk, lemonade and so on. This cold brew coffee pitcher is very easy to clean. You can choose to toss it in the dishwasher or wash it with your hand, making it clean
Bizzy Organic Cold Brew Coffee ($17.98 retail) item
Bizzy Organic Cold Brew Coffee ($17.98 retail) item
Bizzy Organic Cold Brew Coffee ($17.98 retail) item
Bizzy Organic Cold Brew Coffee ($17.98 retail)
$5
  • Amazon link: https://a.co/d/0h1mnWG6
  • Coarse ground coffee optimized for cold brew
  • Micro sifted and crafted for cold brew
  • Brew your cold brew your way
  • Certified USDA Organic and Kosher
  • 100% Organic Arabica coffee from Central and South America
  • Medium roast, with sweet, caramel, and hazelnut flavor notes.
Organic Flavored Variety Cold Brew Singles ($20.00 retail) item
Organic Flavored Variety Cold Brew Singles ($20.00 retail) item
Organic Flavored Variety Cold Brew Singles ($20.00 retail) item
Organic Flavored Variety Cold Brew Singles ($20.00 retail)
$5
  • Amazon link: https://a.co/d/0dUEgFnJ
  • FLAVOR-PACKED COLD BREW: Try every coffee cold brew blend in one box. This includes 10 total packets of single serve: 2 Vanilla Blend, 2 Cake Batter Blend, 2 Hazelnut Blend, 2 Caramel Blend, and 2 Brown Sugar Blend. Perfect for summer iced coffee, flavored coffee lovers, and anyone who enjoys coffee gifts.
  • ON-THE-GO COFFEE: Take your cold brew bags anywhere with you for weekend travel, camping, school, or office use. Just add water and enjoy flavorful iced coffee or coffee cold brew anytime. Single serve bags make summer travel, work, or coffee gifts easy and convenient for all coffee lovers.
  • SIMPLE BREW METHOD: Enjoy flavored cold brew without a complicated recipe. Single serve cold brew bags are easy to use anywhere, anytime. Steep in cold water overnight for smooth cold brew coffee or in hot water for a piping hot cup of coffee. Perfect for summer iced coffee, travel, or coffee gifts.
  • HOT OR ICED COFFEE: Brew these cold brew coffee bags in 8 ounces of water overnight for cold brew or steep 5 minutes in hot water for a warm cup of coffee. Great for summer iced coffee, travel, flavored coffee, and coffee gifts. Enjoy your favorite flavors anytime without a coffee machine.
  • NO MACHINE REQUIRED: Limited kitchen space is not a problem. Single serve cold brew bags make delicious coffee cold brew or hot coffee anywhere. Our medium roast caffeinated coffee delivers rich, smooth flavor in every cup. Enjoy your favorite cold brew flavors anytime, anywhere.
Coffee Bar Gift Set ($29.99 retail) item
Coffee Bar Gift Set ($29.99 retail) item
Coffee Bar Gift Set ($29.99 retail) item
Coffee Bar Gift Set ($29.99 retail)
$5
  • Amazon link: https://a.co/d/04bUhxKF
  • UNIQUE GIFT - Includes 2 sugars, 1 cocoa powder and 4 uniquely flavored coffee syrups, 2.3 oz each.
  • COFFEE SYRUP - Flavors include Vanilla, Hazelnut, Amaretto, and Salted Caramel syrup for coffee.
  • FLAVORFUL - Elevate your flavored coffee with Vanilla Sugar, Cinnamon Sugar and Cocoa Powder.
  • MIX - Simply pick your favorite flavor and add to your coffee to taste. Snuggle up and enjoy!
  • GIFT BAG READY - Just wrap it up, slip it into a bag or add a bow, and this gift set is ready to go!
Airtight Stainless Steel Kitchen Food Storag ($32.99 retail) item
Airtight Stainless Steel Kitchen Food Storag ($32.99 retail) item
Airtight Stainless Steel Kitchen Food Storag ($32.99 retail) item
Airtight Stainless Steel Kitchen Food Storag ($32.99 retail)
$5

Amazon link: https://a.co/d/0bSH5Ttw

  • Freshness is Everything - Our coffee canisters help maintain the freshness of your coffee beans by keeping air out and free of harmful oxidation with a one-way CO2 valve and silicone rubber seal.
  • Date Tracker & Free Scoop - Ensure your coffee is always fresh and not expired. You can set the storage or expiry dates with the date tracker on the lid of your Veken coffee storage canister. We also offer a free stainless steel coffee scoop, which can be attached to the hook!
  • 304 Stainless Steel - As a coffee lover, you must never compromise on the material and quality of your coffee container. Veken containers are made of thick, high quality stainless steel to create a comfortable environment for coffee beans.
  • Perfect Size & Scale Line - Our coffee container has the perfect capacity to store coffee beans and the scale line will help you recognize when it is time to add more.
  • Why purchase this product? - The affordable price, user-friendly functions and elegant design makes this coffee canister a great addition to your kitchen. In addition, our coffee canister is a great gift for friends and family. Purchase one today and enjoy the benefits of owning a Veken coffee canister.
Coffee Art, Hardcover Book ($6.71 retail) item
Coffee Art, Hardcover Book ($6.71 retail)
$5

Amazon link: https://a.co/d/01NaPZlz

Learn how to make incredible coffee-top designs from the world's leading latte artist.

Starting with basic skills and patterns, readers will learn how to create the crema (the froth that acts as a canvas in the coffee cup) and how to produce the hearts, rosettas and tulips that will be used as the basis to form more complicated artworks.There are 60 designs to try, including The Swan, The Unicorn, and frothy 3-D babyccino animals.

Dhan Tamang is a world-renowned latte artist particularly known for his use of colour, and now you too can create impressive multicolored designs following Dhan's step-by-step instructions.

By the end of this book you will be able to free pour, etch, stencil and sculpt stunning images, which will delight family members and dinner party guests alike.

Everything Coffee: 100+ Recipes ($24.95 retail) item
Everything Coffee: 100+ Recipes ($24.95 retail) item
Everything Coffee: 100+ Recipes ($24.95 retail) item
Everything Coffee: 100+ Recipes ($24.95 retail)
$5

Amazon link: https://a.co/d/04PjryBR

  • Easy Home Coffee Making: Save time, money, and the planet by crafting over 100 coffee recipes—including espresso, latte, cappuccino, cold brew, and iced coffee—right at home. Each recipe card includes ingredients, detailed instructions, and barista tips so even beginners can prepare their beloved drinks and desserts effortlessly.
  • Wide Coffee Variety: From creative coffee cocktails, espresso drinks, and latte art to delectable desserts and traditional coffee creations, our recipe cards cover them all. Discover the ingredients, instructions, historical tidbits, and fun facts about your coffee favorites and barista classics.
  • Perfect Gift: "Everything Coffee" makes an ideal birthday, holiday, or "just because" gift for coffee lovers, cocktail fans, and dessert enthusiasts in your life. Give the gift of coffee creativity—great for coffee bars, kitchens, and brunch parties.
  • Coffee Culture: Delve into the fascinating history and coffee culture behind espresso, cappuccino, and coffee cocktails. Uncover surprising, amusing, and sometimes astonishing origins behind the featured drinks and desserts.
  • Over 100 Recipes: In this comprehensive set you'll find 101 recipe cards for diverse coffee creations and bar-worthy beverages. Plus, there are additional cards packed with essential information on brewing temperatures, coffee bean selection, home barista equipment, and more.
Coffee Gifts, 6PCS ($29.99 retail) item
Coffee Gifts, 6PCS ($29.99 retail) item
Coffee Gifts, 6PCS ($29.99 retail) item
Coffee Gifts, 6PCS ($29.99 retail)
$5

Amazon link: https://a.co/d/02KWCVLl

  • 【Coffee Lover Gift Basket】Introducing our irresistible coffee lovers gift set, a delightful ensemble of carefully selected items that will surely enchant any coffee enthusiast, this coffee gift set comes with 1 pc 20 oz coffee mug with spoon, 1pc ceramic spoon holder, 1 pair of coffee socks, 1 coffee scented candles, each coffee gift helps coffee lovers fully immerse in the coffee experience
  • 【Coffee Themed Gifts】Our coffee gifts set come with motivational coffee themed text and patterns. Start your day with "Coffee MAKES Everything POSSIBLE" in hand; Light a scented candle, as its elegant aroma fills the room. Step lively with playful "It is Coffe Time" cofee socks; Take a magical of "good morning honny" keychain with you to keep you full of energy anytime, anywhere
  • 【Practical Coffee Gifts】Our Coffee mugs with pretty gift box, made of ceramics, 11-ounce a standard sized mug that will allow you to fuel up on your morning cup of joe! With a stainless steel spoon, you can easily stir the coffee, the spoon rest for coffee station instead of the paper towel can keep your table clean and tidy
  • 【Warm Coffee Gift Basket】Light a coffee scented candles, let the warm coffee aroma permeate the whole room, whether you are enjoying it alone or chatting with friends, at this moment, let coffee be the most beautiful companion. With coffee patterns socks offer a comfortable wearing experience
  • 【Gifts For Coffee Lovers】Give the magic of COFFEE GIFT BASKET for men and women who indulgence of a cup of coffee. The Christmas is one of the best times of year to spoil your favorite people. Whether you're a passionate coffee lover, a professional barista, or simply someone who enjoys a refined cup of coffee, the coffee-themed gifts we've curated are perfect for everyone
Beige Milk Frother Wand for Coffee ($26.99 retail) item
Beige Milk Frother Wand for Coffee ($26.99 retail) item
Beige Milk Frother Wand for Coffee ($26.99 retail) item
Beige Milk Frother Wand for Coffee ($26.99 retail)
$5

Amazon link: https://a.co/d/0eaugxtV

  • 🍵【Time-tested and Trustworthy Quality】The frother is made of ABS material, and the detachable milk frother whisking head is made of high-quality stainless steel, which is comfortable to hold, and the ergonomic handle and buttons. The frother wand has a built-in powerful low-noise motor that will not disturb your family, allowing you to spend a calm and peaceful morning.
  • 🔋【USB Rechargeable】Say goodbye to disposable batteries! Our milk frother handheld adopts a USB charging design, which is more environmentally friendly and lighter than the battery type, allowing you to charge anytime, anywhere without changing batteries. The built-in battery capacity is 1500mAh, and rechargeable milk frother can be used several times a day after being fully charged.
  • 💡【Remaining Power Reminder】The handheld electric whisk has an indicator light function that indicates the battery power (low, medium, full), the remaining power is clear at a glance, charging is reasonable, and it is convenient for daily use. The beverage drink mixer is a small and exquisite cylinder with a flat bottom.
  • 🍼【Stainless Steel Stirring Head】This mixer electric handheld contains 3 detachable stirring heads, providing a variety of frothing options. The hook whisking of the coffee frother is suitable for mixing milk powder, protein powder, nutritional powder, oatmeal or other powdered objects. The spring whisking of frother for coffee is perfect for milk froth for latte and cappuccino. There is also a balloon whisking of hand mixer that can be used for beating eggs, cream, condensed milk or baking.
  • 🎂【3-speed settings】The rechargeable frother has three buttons of high/medium/low on the handheld mixer main unit for you to control to achieve the ideal frothing effect. Our stirrers electric can easily make creamy foam for coffee and mix drinks noiselessly in 15-20 seconds, allowing you to enjoy silky drinks immediately! Our electric hand mixer efficient frother is suitable for all types of milk - half and half, creamer, whole milk and other dairy products such as butter or cream.
  • 🍵【Tips】 Our electric stirrer is very powerful. Coffee mixer wand recommended to use a cylindrical container with a diameter of about 90-100mm and a height of no less than 110mm. Do not fill the container more than 1/3 full of milk, otherwise the milk may overflow from the container.
  • 💖【Intimate Service】No repair for 1 year, just replacement. If you receive the wrong electric milk frother or a defective electric milk frother, or are not satisfied with the use, please contact us. We hope to know your true thoughts on all the details of the product so that we can better provide our products and services.
Additional Classroom Basket Donation item
Additional Classroom Basket Donation
Pay what you can

Join in supporting our classroom basket at any level that works for your family. Whether it’s $1, $5, or more, every contribution adds up and is truly appreciated!


All donations made through this option will go directly toward enhancing the contents of your child’s classroom basket. Funds will not be used for any other purpose.

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