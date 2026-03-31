[3Co & 3Cu] Coffee Lover's Class Basket

About this event
Amazon link: https://a.co/d/0bSH5Ttw
Amazon link: https://a.co/d/01NaPZlz
Learn how to make incredible coffee-top designs from the world's leading latte artist.
Starting with basic skills and patterns, readers will learn how to create the crema (the froth that acts as a canvas in the coffee cup) and how to produce the hearts, rosettas and tulips that will be used as the basis to form more complicated artworks.There are 60 designs to try, including The Swan, The Unicorn, and frothy 3-D babyccino animals.
Dhan Tamang is a world-renowned latte artist particularly known for his use of colour, and now you too can create impressive multicolored designs following Dhan's step-by-step instructions.
By the end of this book you will be able to free pour, etch, stencil and sculpt stunning images, which will delight family members and dinner party guests alike.
Amazon link: https://a.co/d/04PjryBR
Amazon link: https://a.co/d/02KWCVLl
Amazon link: https://a.co/d/0eaugxtV
Join in supporting our classroom basket at any level that works for your family. Whether it’s $1, $5, or more, every contribution adds up and is truly appreciated!
All donations made through this option will go directly toward enhancing the contents of your child’s classroom basket. Funds will not be used for any other purpose.
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