Coffeehouse Silent Auction 2026

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Starting bid
Gift card for 4 small ice creams with 1 "crush in". (Value ~$27)
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Four passes to the Austin Zoo. ~$70 Value!
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Three stuffed bears, wind chime craft, and plush craft.
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$15 gift cards
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$25 gift card. ClawZania is not just an arcade; it’s a vibrant entertainment experience taking the world by storm! Catch, Trade, & Upgrade! Anderson Lane
Starting bid
$25 gift card. ClawZania is not just an arcade; it’s a vibrant entertainment experience taking the world by storm! Catch, Trade, & Upgrade! Anderson Lane
Starting bid
$50 gift card for waxing services at Clean Slate Waxing Lounge. Brazilian Waxing & Skincare in Austin, Georgetown, and Liberty Hill, TX
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Two pounds (one is decaf) of coffee and a mug.
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Dirdie Birdie Adventure Basket. Indoor Mini-Golf Restaurant in the Domain. Includes a $50 GC, 2 BOGO rounds of mini golf ($18 each), 2 koozies, a polo shirt and more. ($100+ value)
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Adorable music themed crafted basket. Hand crocheted chenille Treble Clef (18") and Bass Clef (12")"Stuffies" with a small music note blanket.
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$295 Value! Includes:
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Electric toothbrush, Waterpik, and a coffee mug courtesy of Hammons Family Dental. ($144+ value)
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"Learn to Ice Skate" package ($225+ Value) at Ice and Field at the Crossover.
Whether you’re brand new to skating or looking to improve your skills, our Learn to Skate classes are perfect for everyone! We use the popular Learn to Skate USA program, designed for all ages and skill levels. Our certified instructors will help you learn to skate, whether you’re interested in hockey, figure skating, or just want to have fun on the ice.
What’s in the Program?
Starting bid
4 Free Passes for a Lone Star Riverboat Cruise on Ladybird Lake!
$56 Value
Lone Star Riverboat Cruises
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2 nights in Port Aransas (value $600).
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College Package: Aged 18+ student will be the client who meets (in-person or remote) with Serena Li, estate planning attorney with over 20 years experience, to discuss essential legal documents to provide parent/guardian with peace of mind while student is away at college. Documents will include Statutory Durable Power of Attorney, Medical Power of Attorney and HIPAA Authorization. (Value $150)
Starting bid
College Package: Aged 18+ student will be the client who meets (in-person or remote) with Serena Li, estate planning attorney with over 20 years experience, to discuss essential legal documents to provide parent/guardian with peace of mind while student is away at college. Documents will include Statutory Durable Power of Attorney, Medical Power of Attorney and HIPAA Authorization. (Value $150)
Starting bid
Estate Planning Credit:
Winning bid is a $1,450.00 credit towards an estate planning Will package to work with Serena Li, an estate planning attorney with over 20 years experience. A comprehensive Will-based estate plan for a married couple typically includes 2-3 meetings and the following documents for each spouse:
(1) Last Will and Testament
(2) Statutory Durable Power of Attorney
(3) Medical Power of Attorney & HIPAA Authorizations
(4) Directive to Physicians
(5) Declaration of Guardian
(6) Appointment for Disposition of Remains
(Value $1,450)
Starting bid
Gift certificate for one 1-hour massage. $70 Value. Located near MHS.
Michelle Kattawar, LMT in AUSTIN, TX
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$25 gift card.
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$25 gift card.
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$25 gift card.
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$25 gift card.
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Gift certificate for partial highlight with Amanda Polk ($160 value). Hair Services - Seed+Root Salon
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$25 gift certificate and a bottle of BBQ sauce.
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$50 gift card.
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Two loaves of sourdough bread and 4 Nutella cookies ($50 value). (MUST BE PRESENT TO WIN)
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$25 gift card to your choice of Tony C's, The League, or Mighty Fine Burgers.
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$150 Gift Certificate to Uchi Japanese Restaurant
Uchi Restaurants: A Family of Extraordinary Dining Experiences
Starting bid
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