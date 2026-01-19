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McNeil High School Choir Booster Association

About this event

Sales closed

Coffeehouse Silent Auction 2026

Amy's Ice Cream item
Amy's Ice Cream
$5

Starting bid

Gift card for 4 small ice creams with 1 "crush in". (Value ~$27)

Austin Zoo - 4 Admission Passes item
Austin Zoo - 4 Admission Passes
$10

Starting bid

Four passes to the Austin Zoo. ~$70 Value!

Bears and Crafts Basket item
Bears and Crafts Basket
$10

Starting bid

Three stuffed bears, wind chime craft, and plush craft.

Chick-fil-a item
Chick-fil-a
$5

Starting bid

$15 gift cards

Clawzania $25 Gift Card #1 item
Clawzania $25 Gift Card #1
$10

Starting bid

$25 gift card. ClawZania is not just an arcade; it’s a vibrant entertainment experience taking the world by storm! Catch, Trade, & Upgrade! Anderson Lane

Clawzania $25 Gift Card #2 item
Clawzania $25 Gift Card #2
$10

Starting bid

$25 gift card. ClawZania is not just an arcade; it’s a vibrant entertainment experience taking the world by storm! Catch, Trade, & Upgrade! Anderson Lane

Clean Slate Waxing Lounge $50 Gift Card item
Clean Slate Waxing Lounge $50 Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

$50 gift card for waxing services at Clean Slate Waxing Lounge. Brazilian Waxing & Skincare in Austin, Georgetown, and Liberty Hill, TX

Coffee Basket item
Coffee Basket
$10

Starting bid

Two pounds (one is decaf) of coffee and a mug.

Dirdie Birdie Indoor Mini-Golf Restaurant Basket item
Dirdie Birdie Indoor Mini-Golf Restaurant Basket
$40

Starting bid

Dirdie Birdie Adventure Basket. Indoor Mini-Golf Restaurant in the Domain. Includes a $50 GC, 2 BOGO rounds of mini golf ($18 each), 2 koozies, a polo shirt and more. ($100+ value)

Hand Made Chenille Music Plushies - Ellie Cohen Crafts item
Hand Made Chenille Music Plushies - Ellie Cohen Crafts
$20

Starting bid

Adorable music themed crafted basket. Hand crocheted chenille Treble Clef (18") and Bass Clef (12")"Stuffies" with a small music note blanket.

GoDance Studio - Deluxe Couples Dance Package item
GoDance Studio - Deluxe Couples Dance Package
$50

Starting bid

$295 Value! Includes:

  • Unlimited group classes for a couple, for one 4-week session
  • Three 40-minute private lessons
  • Dance parties and studio practice space

https://godancestudio.com/start-dancing#newstudentspecial

Home Dental Care Kit item
Home Dental Care Kit
$40

Starting bid

Electric toothbrush, Waterpik, and a coffee mug courtesy of Hammons Family Dental. ($144+ value)

Learn to Ice Skate Package! 10 weeks of classes! item
Learn to Ice Skate Package! 10 weeks of classes!
$50

Starting bid

"Learn to Ice Skate" package ($225+ Value) at Ice and Field at the Crossover.

Whether you’re brand new to skating or looking to improve your skills, our Learn to Skate classes are perfect for everyone! We use the popular Learn to Skate USA program, designed for all ages and skill levels. Our certified instructors will help you learn to skate, whether you’re interested in hockey, figure skating, or just want to have fun on the ice.

 

What’s in the Program?

  • 10 week Program! One 30-minute class per week on your chosen class day.
  • Learn basic balance and skating techniques.
  • Build confidence and agility.
  • Perfect for aspiring hockey players, figure skaters, or recreational skaters.
  • Classes are structured and guided by certified instructors.
  • Are you completely new to skating? We’ve got some info for new skaters that may help.

Ice & Field at The Crossover

4 Free Cruise Passes - Lone Star Riverboat item
4 Free Cruise Passes - Lone Star Riverboat
$20

Starting bid

4 Free Passes for a Lone Star Riverboat Cruise on Ladybird Lake!

  • Sightseeing Cruises
  • Moonlight Cruises
  • Sunset Cruises

$56 Value
Lone Star Riverboat Cruises

Island Retreat at Port Aransas item
Island Retreat at Port Aransas
$250

Starting bid

2 nights in Port Aransas (value $600).

K.A.O.S. Children's Hair Salon item
K.A.O.S. Children's Hair Salon
$10

Starting bid

Certificate for 1 free haircut. At the Salon or in your home! K.A.O.S. Kids – Children's Hair Salon

College Student Legal Package 1 - Law Office of Serena Li item
College Student Legal Package 1 - Law Office of Serena Li
$100

Starting bid

College Package: Aged 18+ student will be the client who meets (in-person or remote) with Serena Li, estate planning attorney with over 20 years experience, to discuss essential legal documents to provide parent/guardian with peace of mind while student is away at college. Documents will include Statutory Durable Power of Attorney, Medical Power of Attorney and HIPAA Authorization. (Value $150)

College Student Legal Package 2 - Law Office of Serena Li item
College Student Legal Package 2 - Law Office of Serena Li
$100

Starting bid

College Package: Aged 18+ student will be the client who meets (in-person or remote) with Serena Li, estate planning attorney with over 20 years experience, to discuss essential legal documents to provide parent/guardian with peace of mind while student is away at college. Documents will include Statutory Durable Power of Attorney, Medical Power of Attorney and HIPAA Authorization. (Value $150)

$1450 Estate Planning Credit - Law Office of Serena Li item
$1450 Estate Planning Credit - Law Office of Serena Li
$600

Starting bid

Estate Planning Credit:
Winning bid is a $1,450.00 credit towards an estate planning Will package to work with Serena Li, an estate planning attorney with over 20 years experience. A comprehensive Will-based estate plan for a married couple typically includes 2-3 meetings and the following documents for each spouse:
(1) Last Will and Testament
(2) Statutory Durable Power of Attorney
(3) Medical Power of Attorney & HIPAA Authorizations
(4) Directive to Physicians
(5) Declaration of Guardian
(6) Appointment for Disposition of Remains
(Value $1,450)

1 Hour Massage - Michelle Kattawar, LMT item
1 Hour Massage - Michelle Kattawar, LMT
$40

Starting bid

Gift certificate for one 1-hour massage. $70 Value. Located near MHS.
Michelle Kattawar, LMT in AUSTIN, TX

Moonshine Grill $25 Gift Certificate #1 item
Moonshine Grill $25 Gift Certificate #1
$10

Starting bid

$25 gift card.

Moonshine Grill $25 Gift Certificate #2 item
Moonshine Grill $25 Gift Certificate #2
$10

Starting bid

$25 gift card.

Moonshine Grill $25 Gift Certificate #3 item
Moonshine Grill $25 Gift Certificate #3
$10

Starting bid

$25 gift card.

Moonshine Grill $25 Gift Certificate #4 item
Moonshine Grill $25 Gift Certificate #4
$10

Starting bid

$25 gift card.

Seed + Root Salon item
Seed + Root Salon
$50

Starting bid

Gift certificate for partial highlight with Amanda Polk ($160 value). Hair Services - Seed+Root Salon

Smokey Mo's item
Smokey Mo's
$10

Starting bid

$25 gift certificate and a bottle of BBQ sauce.

Southside Market and BBQ item
Southside Market and BBQ
$20

Starting bid

$50 gift card.

SOLD - Thoroughbread (MUST BE PRESENT TO WIN) item
SOLD - Thoroughbread (MUST BE PRESENT TO WIN)
$20

Starting bid

Two loaves of sourdough bread and 4 Nutella cookies ($50 value). (MUST BE PRESENT TO WIN)

The League, Tony C's, Mighty Fine item
The League, Tony C's, Mighty Fine
$10

Starting bid

$25 gift card to your choice of Tony C's, The League, or Mighty Fine Burgers.

Uchi $150 Gift Certificate item
Uchi $150 Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

$150 Gift Certificate to Uchi Japanese Restaurant
Uchi Restaurants: A Family of Extraordinary Dining Experiences

Wendy Gaspard Massage $100 Credit item
Wendy Gaspard Massage $100 Credit
$40

Starting bid

$100 gift certificate for massage services. Massage Therapy - Seed+Root Salon

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