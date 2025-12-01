Coffin-Siris Syndrome Foundation

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Coffin-Siris Syndrome Foundation

About this event

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Coffin-Siris Syndrome Foundation Annual Conference 2026

2000 Hotel Plaza Blvd

Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830, USA

Add a donation for Coffin-Siris Syndrome Foundation

$

Adult Registration
$125

For any adult family member, or companion, other than a person with CSS (for example mom, dad, grandparent, caregiver, adult siblings).

Child/Youth Registration
$125

For any family member, or companion, other than a person with CSS under the age of 18 (for example sibling, cousin, friend)

Person with CSS
$125

For any person with CSS of any age.

*If individual with CSS has a legal guardian, they must also have a guardian accompanying them to the conference.

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