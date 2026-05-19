Cogburn Woods Elementary PTO 2026-2027 Membership

About the memberships
Renews yearly on: July 1
One membership covers your entire household. To make sure your family receives all PTO member benefits, please complete the information below.
Renews yearly on: July 1
Our teachers and staff are the heart of Cogburn Woods, and we're so grateful to have you as part of our PTO family. Your Faculty Membership helps make the little extras possible throughout the year, from welcoming seasonal touches and student celebrations to staff appreciation events and other moments that bring joy to our school community.
Thank you for all you do for our students. We're excited to partner with you in making this another wonderful year at Cogburn Woods!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!