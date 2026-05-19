A green paw print logo for Cogburn Woods Elementary PTO is centered above the text "CWE PTO membership 2026-2027" on a white background.
Cogburn Woods Elementary PTO

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Cogburn Woods Elementary PTO

About the memberships

Cogburn Woods Elementary PTO 2026-2027 Membership

Family Membership
$40

Renews yearly on: July 1

One membership covers your entire household. To make sure your family receives all PTO member benefits, please complete the information below.

  • Secondary Member: The second parent, guardian, or caregiver included in your family membership (if applicable).
  • Student(s): Please list all Cogburn Woods students included in your family membership, along with their homeroom teacher(s).
  • Purchaser Information: At the end of the form, you'll be asked to enter your own name and contact information to complete your purchase.
Faculty Membership
$20

Renews yearly on: July 1

Our teachers and staff are the heart of Cogburn Woods, and we're so grateful to have you as part of our PTO family. Your Faculty Membership helps make the little extras possible throughout the year, from welcoming seasonal touches and student celebrations to staff appreciation events and other moments that bring joy to our school community.


Thank you for all you do for our students. We're excited to partner with you in making this another wonderful year at Cogburn Woods!

Add a donation for Cogburn Woods Elementary PTO

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