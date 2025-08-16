Cognition Of Davie County

Cognition Of Davie County

Cognition Touch-A-Truck Raffle

SMEX Bronco Tickets
$5

Tickets on sale now! Tickets are $5 each. Winner will be drawn 9/27 at 1 PM. You do not have to be present to win. Every ticket helps raise funds to keep admission costs low and support the hands-on programs and experiences at Cognition.

Top Pick Tickets 6 for $5
$5
This includes 6 tickets

Tickets on sale day of event 9/27 . This is for 6 tickets. Drop a ticket in the bucket beside your favorite vehicle. The most tickets will win the custom top pick trophy! Every ticket helps raise funds to keep admission costs low and support the hands-on programs and experiences at Cognition.

Top Pick Tickets 15 for $10
$10
This includes 15 tickets

Tickets on sale day of event 9/27 . This is for 15 tickets. Drop a ticket in the bucket beside your favorite vehicle. The most tickets will win the custom top pick trophy! Every ticket helps raise funds to keep admission costs low and support the hands-on programs and experiences at Cognition.

Top Pick Tickets- Arms Length
$20

Tickets on sale day of event 9/27 . This is for an arm lengths worth of tickets. Drop a ticket in the bucket beside your favorite vehicle. The most tickets will win the custom top pick trophy! Every ticket helps raise funds to keep admission costs low and support the hands-on programs and experiences at Cognition.

