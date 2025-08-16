Cognition Touch-A-Truck Raffle

Hosted by
About this raffle
Tickets on sale now! Tickets are $5 each. Winner will be drawn 9/27 at 1 PM. You do not have to be present to win. Every ticket helps raise funds to keep admission costs low and support the hands-on programs and experiences at Cognition.
Tickets on sale day of event 9/27 . This is for 6 tickets. Drop a ticket in the bucket beside your favorite vehicle. The most tickets will win the custom top pick trophy! Every ticket helps raise funds to keep admission costs low and support the hands-on programs and experiences at Cognition.
Tickets on sale day of event 9/27 . This is for 15 tickets. Drop a ticket in the bucket beside your favorite vehicle. The most tickets will win the custom top pick trophy! Every ticket helps raise funds to keep admission costs low and support the hands-on programs and experiences at Cognition.
Tickets on sale day of event 9/27 . This is for an arm lengths worth of tickets. Drop a ticket in the bucket beside your favorite vehicle. The most tickets will win the custom top pick trophy! Every ticket helps raise funds to keep admission costs low and support the hands-on programs and experiences at Cognition.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!