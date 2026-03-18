Cognitive Security Institute Press

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Fee to cover initial editorial and reviewing expenses to CSI Press Open-Access Journals.
Guarantees 10 business day turnaround for initial editorial decision.
Guarantees 10 business day turnaround for initial editorial decision and 5 business day turnaround for initial receipt of proofs.
Partial refund if article is rejected.
Article Processing Fee for Original Research Articles, Case Studies, Conceptual Analysis, and Review. Original Research articles are peer-reviewed and have a minimum word count of 6000 and maximum word count of 15,000.
Article Processing Fee for Brief Research Report / Mini-Review / Case Report / Data Report / Perspective. Cover focused investigation and recent developments on a specific topic, and are peer-reviewed with a maximum word count of 4000 words.
Please consider supporting our underserved authors by supporting our publication waiver fund. By default, 15% of our fees directly support this fund.
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