Cognitive Security Institute Press

Offered by

Cognitive Security Institute Press

About this shop

Cognitive Security Institute Press

Regular Submission Fee
$249

Fee to cover initial editorial and reviewing expenses to CSI Press Open-Access Journals.

Add-On: Expedited Review
$199

Guarantees 10 business day turnaround for initial editorial decision.

Add-On: Expedited Publication Package
$799

Guarantees 10 business day turnaround for initial editorial decision and 5 business day turnaround for initial receipt of proofs.

Partial refund if article is rejected.


APC - Regular Research Article Acceptance
$1,749

Article Processing Fee for Original Research Articles, Case Studies, Conceptual Analysis, and Review. Original Research articles are peer-reviewed and have a minimum word count of 6000 and maximum word count of 15,000.

APC - Regular Brief Report Acceptance
$749

Article Processing Fee for Brief Research Report / Mini-Review / Case Report / Data Report / Perspective. Cover focused investigation and recent developments on a specific topic, and are peer-reviewed with a maximum word count of 4000 words.

Supporting Underserved Authors
Pay what you can

Please consider supporting our underserved authors by supporting our publication waiver fund. By default, 15% of our fees directly support this fund.

Add a donation for Cognitive Security Institute Press

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!