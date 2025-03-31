Cohanzick Zoo Renovation Project - Bridgeton Rotary Club - Volunteer Signup

Come join us the weekend of April 26-27 to make the Cohanzick Zoo shine like a diamond! Wear your yardwork attire because we will be out there spreading mulch, painting, removing dead foliage and replacing it with new. There are also plenty of volunteer opportunities available which do not require manual labor, so don't let that stop you from signing up.

