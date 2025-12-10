Congregation Nishmat Am

Hosted by

Congregation Nishmat Am

About this event

Cohen Family Torah Dedication

2113 W Spring Creek Pkwy

Plano, TX 75023, USA

Inscribe 1 Letter
$54

Includes the inscription of 1 letter and a certificate.

Inscribe 1 Word
$180

Includes the inscription of 1 word and a certificate.

Verse of Your Choice
$360

Includes the inscription of 5 letters and a certificate.

Dedicate Breastplate
$1,800

Includes the inscription of 5 letters and a certificate.

Dedicate Crown
$3,600

Includes the inscription of 5 letters and a certificate.

Dedicate Pointer (Yad)
$500

Includes the inscription of 5 letters and a certificate.

Dedicate Gartel (Torah band)
$250

Includes the inscription of 5 letters and a certificate.

Ten Commandments
$1,800

Includes the inscription of 5 letters and a certificate.

Shema Yisrael
$1,800

Includes the inscription of 5 letters and a certificate.

Moses’ Song at the Sea
$1,800

Includes the inscription of 5 letters and a certificate.

Priestly Blessing
$1,800

Includes the inscription of 5 letters and a certificate.

Manna in the Desert
$1,800

Includes the inscription of 5 letters and a certificate.

Blessing of the Children
$1,800

Includes the inscription of 5 letters and a certificate.

Dedicate the Book of Genesis (Bereishit)
$2,600

Includes the inscription of 5 letters and a certificate.

Dedicate the Book of Exodus (Shemot)
$2,600

Includes the inscription of 5 letters and a certificate.

Dedicate the Book of Leviticus (Vayikra)
$2,600

Includes the inscription of 5 letters and a certificate.

Dedicate the Book of Numbers (Bamidbar)
$2,600

Includes the inscription of 5 letters and a certificate.

Dedicate the Book of Deuteronomy (Devarim)
$2,600

Includes the inscription of 5 letters and a certificate.

Hagbah (Lifting the Torah)
$250

Includes the inscription of 5 letters and a certificate.

Gelilah (Dressing the Torah)
$250

Includes the inscription of 5 letters and a certificate.

Add a donation for Congregation Nishmat Am

$

