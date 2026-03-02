Asociación Hispana de la Industria del Vino en Oregon Y Comunidad (AHIVOY)

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Asociación Hispana de la Industria del Vino en Oregon Y Comunidad (AHIVOY)

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Cohort 7 Graduation Sponsorship

Gold Sponsor item
Gold Sponsor
$5,000

Premier recognition in all event materials, live acknowledgment during the ceremony, logo featured on AHIVOY’s newsletter and social media, and 8 complimentary tickets to the graduation.

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Silver Sponsor item
Silver Sponsor
$2,500

Logo placement in the event program and sponsorship acknowledgement in the AHIVOY newsletter and on social media. Plus, 6 complimentary tickets to the graduation.

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Bronze Sponsor item
Bronze Sponsor
$1,000

Logo placement in the event program and sponsorship acknowledgement on AHIVOY's social media. Plus, 4 complimentary tickets to the graduation.

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