Cohort 7 Graduation Sponsorship

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Premier recognition in all event materials, live acknowledgment during the ceremony, logo featured on AHIVOY’s newsletter and social media, and 8 complimentary tickets to the graduation.
Logo placement in the event program and sponsorship acknowledgement in the AHIVOY newsletter and on social media. Plus, 6 complimentary tickets to the graduation.
Logo placement in the event program and sponsorship acknowledgement on AHIVOY's social media. Plus, 4 complimentary tickets to the graduation.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!