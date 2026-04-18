Hosted by

Cosumnes Oaks High Boosters

About this event

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COHS Cheer Program - UCA Cheer Camp's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

8350 Lotz Pkwy, Elk Grove, CA 95757, USA

Play a Masterpiece at Haggin Oaks item
Play a Masterpiece at Haggin Oaks
$40

Starting bid

The Alister MacKenzie Experience

Walk the fairways of history with this exclusive golf package. This isn’t just a round of golf; it’s an opportunity to play a course designed by the legendary Alister MacKenzie, the world-renowned architect behind Augusta National (home of The Masters) and Cypress Point.


The MacKenzie at Haggin Oaks is a "bucket list" destination for any golfer, featuring majestic valley oaks and the classic strategic design that has made MacKenzie's courses world-famous.

Your Package Includes:

  • Two (2) 18-Hole Rounds of Golf: Enjoy a full day on one of Northern California’s most prestigious public layouts.
  • Power Cart Included: No need to walk the long fairways—your cart rental is fully covered for both players.

Details & Terms

  • Validity: Perfect for a weekend afternoon! This voucher is valid after 12:00 PM (noon), any day of the week.
  • The "MacKenzie" Appeal: Experience the same design philosophy used at the most exclusive private clubs in the world, right here in Sacramento.
  • Market Value: $120
Intimate Private Dining Experience item
Intimate Private Dining Experience
$100

Starting bid

Bring the luxury of a premier Sacramento catering into the comfort of your own home. Tasty Fork Catering, known for their bold flavors and impeccable service, offers an exclusive evening of fine dining curated by the renowned Chef Kev.


This isn't just a meal; it’s a full culinary event featuring fresh, local ingredients and the signature techniques that have made Tasty Fork a Sacramento favorite.


About Tasty Fork Catering: As one of Sacramento’s premier catering companies, Tasty Fork is dedicated to elevating the local food scene. Chef Kev is celebrated for his ability to blend comfort food classics with high-end culinary technique, ensuring every bite is a "tasty" one.

The Menu

The Main Event (Choose One)

  • Chef Kev’s Signature Tri-Tip: Hand-selected beef, slow-roasted and crusted with Chef’s secret house-made seasoning rub. Perfectly tender and packed with savory, smoky flavor.
  • Pan-Seared Salmon: A delicate, buttery salmon fillet finished with a decadent white wine cream sauce and fresh herbs.

Artisan Sides

  • Creamy Garlic Mashed Potatoes: Velvety, whipped potatoes folded with roasted garlic and real butter.
  • Penne with Silk White Sauce: Al dente pasta tossed in a rich, velvety parmesan-infused cream sauce.
  • The "Famous" Tasty Fork Green Beans: Fresh, crisp-snapped green beans (never canned) sautéed with a savory umami-rich oyster sauce, fresh minced garlic, and topped with thick-cut crispy bacon.

Experience Details

  • Service Includes: Professional meal preparation, dining room/area set-up and decor, one (1) signature cocktail per guest, elegant plating, and a brief "Chef’s talk" about the flavor profiles of your dishes.
  • Location: Within the greater Sacramento and Elk Grove areas.
  • Guest Count: Valid for an intimate dinner for 4–6 guests.
  • Booking: Must be booked at least 6 weeks in advance. Subject to Chef Kev’s availability. Excludes major holidays.
  • Valid for one year.
  • Market Value: $900
The "Stress-Free" Day-of Coordination Package item
The "Stress-Free" Day-of Coordination Package
$150

Starting bid

Professional Wedding/Event Management by Divine Decor

Give yourself the gift of presence on your big day. Whether you are planning the wedding of your dreams, a milestone anniversary, or a high-end corporate gala, this exclusive coordination package ensures that the only thing you have to do is show up and celebrate.


With over 20 years of industry experience, our lead coordinator brings a seasoned eye for detail, a calm presence, and the expertise to handle any "behind-the-scenes" logistics before they ever reach the host.

Your Journey to a Perfect Event

While often called "Day-of" coordination, true professional management begins well before the first guest arrives. This package includes comprehensive support starting 6 weeks prior to your event date:

  • The Hand-Off (6 Weeks Out): A deep-dive consultation to review your vision, contracts, and vendor list. We take the reins so you can focus on being the guest of honor.
  • Vendor Liaison: We become the primary point of contact for all your vendors (catering, floral, DJ, etc.) to confirm arrival times and logistics.
  • Master Timeline Creation: Development of a minute-by-minute "Run of Show" shared with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless flow.
  • On-Site Execution: Full day-of management. We oversee setup, manage the transition between ceremony and reception, keep the program on schedule, and troubleshoot any hiccups invisibly.
  • The Final Touch: Ensuring personal items (gifts, guest books, décor) are safely packed and the venue is left exactly as required.

Donation Details

  • Service Area: Primarily serving the Sacramento and Elk Grove areas.
    • Willing to travel! Events outside of the local area are welcomed (additional travel/lodging fees apply).
  • The "Fine Print": * Must be booked within the 2026 calendar year.
    • The event date must take place no later than December 31, 2027.
    • Subject to availability; we recommend booking your date as soon as possible!
  • Market Value: $1,000
Private In-Home Cooking Class item
Private In-Home Cooking Class
$75

Starting bid

Transform your kitchen into a professional culinary studio for an evening! Whether you’re looking to master a specific cuisine, sharpen your knife skills, or host the ultimate "dinner and a show" night with your closest friends, Chef Yuri D. of Pleasing Palates brings the expertise, the ingredients, and the inspiration directly to you.


This is a hands-on, interactive experience designed to be as educational as it is delicious. You won't just eat a world-class meal; you’ll learn the "pro secrets" of flavor profiling, prep, and plating that you can use in your own kitchen forever.

What’s Included

  • Personalized Instruction: Chef Yuri D. will lead a fully interactive cooking session in the comfort of your own home.
  • Intimate Group Setting: Valid for a group of up to 5 people—perfect for a family night, a unique "girls' night in," or a double-date event.
  • Customized Menu: Work with Chef Yuri to select a theme or dish that suits your group’s tastes and skill levels.
  • Stress-Free Setup: The chef handles the instruction and culinary guidance so you can focus on the fun.

Donation Details

  • Location: Held at the winner's residence (Sacramento or Elk Grove area).
  • Scheduling: Must be booked at least 90 days in advance.
  • Terms: Subject to Chef Yuri’s availability. All participants must be at the same location.
  • Valid for one year.
  • Market Value: $500
Custom Backdrop & Balloon Installation item
Custom Backdrop & Balloon Installation
$75

Starting bid

Professional Event Styling by Divine Decor

Make your next event "Instagram-ready" with a custom-designed backdrop and premium balloon installation from Divine Decor. Whether you are celebrating a milestone birthday, a romantic anniversary, a baby shower, or a grand opening, this package provides the ultimate "wow factor" that transforms any space into a professional event venue.

Forget the stress of DIY décor! The Divine Decor team handles everything from creative design to the heavy lifting, ensuring your celebration looks flawless from the moment the first guest arrives.

What’s Included

  • Full Creative Design: Completely customizable! Choose any color palette or any theme to perfectly match your vision.
  • Premium Backdrop Rental: Your choice of a professional-grade backdrop (arches, panels, or walls) to serve as the perfect focal point for photos.
  • Custom Balloon Artistry: High-quality, multi-sized balloon garland designed to complement your theme.
  • All-Inclusive Service: Professional creation, on-site setup, and prompt breakdown are all included. You just pick the date, and we handle the rest!

Perfect For:

  • Birthdays & Anniversaries
  • Bridal & Baby Showers
  • Graduation Parties
  • Corporate Events & Grand Openings

Details

  • Service Area: Sacramento, Elk Grove and surrounding areas.
  • Booking: Subject to availability; please book at least 4 weeks in advance to ensure your preferred theme and date.
  • Validity: Must be booked within the 2026 calendar year.
    • The event date must take place no later than December 31, 2027.

Market Value: $450

The “Main Squeeze” Luxury Citrus Basket item
The “Main Squeeze” Luxury Citrus Basket
$25

Starting bid

Brighten up your home and your palate with this vibrant, sunshine-inspired collection! Whether you are hosting a summer soirée or looking for the perfect "zesty" refresh, this basket has everything you need to squeeze the day.


This beautifully curated basket includes:

  • The Spirits & Sips: A bottle of premium Limoncello for a sweet Italian finish, plus high-quality lemonade and a pair of elegant wine glasses for serving.
  • Sweet Treats: Gourmet lemon cookies that offer the perfect balance of tart and sweet.
  • Ambiance: Refreshing citrus-scented candles to fill your space with a crisp, clean aroma.
  • And Much More: A variety of lemon-themed surprises to complete this cheerful set!

Perfect for an outdoor porch evening or a thoughtful gift, this basket brings the best of summer directly to you.

  • Donated By: Sterling Black Events
  • Market Value: $150
Custom Cake & Premium Cupcake Set item
Custom Cake & Premium Cupcake Set
$40

Starting bid

Indulge in a professionally crafted dessert experience for your next celebration. This package offers both the elegance of a custom centerpiece and the convenience of individual treats, all tailored to your specific event vision.

The Package Includes:

  • One (1) Custom 6" x 3 Themed Cake: A stunning, three-layer boutique cake designed to match your chosen theme. Perfect for birthdays, anniversaries, or intimate celebrations.
  • One Dozen (12) Matching Premium Cupcakes: Handcrafted to complement your cake’s design and flavor profile, featuring gourmet fillings or specialty toppings.

Details:

  • Artisanal Quality: Each item is baked from scratch using high-quality ingredients, ensuring they taste as incredible as they look.
  • Custom Design: Work with the creator at Just a Little Taste… to bring your specific theme and color palette to life.
  • Perfect For: Small gatherings, milestone celebrations, or as a sophisticated gift.

Donated By: The Suga Pusha of "Just a Little Taste"

Market Value: $190

One Dozen "Full Glam" Premium Cupcakes item
One Dozen "Full Glam" Premium Cupcakes
$20

Starting bid

Elevate your next event with a touch of edible luxury. This lot features twelve handcrafted, "full glam" cupcakes designed to be the ultimate showstopper for any dessert table.

The Experience:

  • A Dozen Designer Sweets: Twelve premium cupcakes meticulously decorated with high-end aesthetic details.
  • "Full Glam" Styling: Expect sophisticated finishes which may include intricate piping, edible gold or silver accents, custom sprinkles, and elegant toppers tailored to a cohesive theme.
  • Gourmet Flavor: Beyond the sparkle, these cupcakes are baked using premium ingredients to ensure a rich, decadent taste.

Perfect For:

  • A glamorous birthday surprise.
  • Bridal showers or engagement celebrations.
  • An upscale office treat or a "just because" gift for someone who appreciates the finer things.


Donated By: The Suga Pusha of "Just a Little Taste"

Market Value: $50

Professional Cheer Coaching Privates item
Professional Cheer Coaching Privates
$25

Starting bid

Take your skills to the next level with personalized instruction from one of the region's most accomplished cheer professionals. Whether you are looking to master your jumps, sharpen your stunting technique, or perfect a tryout routine, this package provides elite-level guidance tailored to your specific goals.

The Package Includes:

  • Two (2) Private Coaching Sessions: Two separate 30-minute one-on-one sessions designed for maximum impact and skill progression.
  • Expert Instruction: Training with Coach Dwayne, a veteran, award-winning coach with an extensive background at University Cheer Force (UCF) in Elk Grove.
  • Elite Pedigree: Benefit from the experience of a coach who has worked with a wide array of competitive cheer programs, as well as local and statewide high school and collegiate teams.

Highlights:

  • Targeted Growth: Perfect for athletes at any level, from beginners building a foundation to advanced cheerleaders refining elite skills.
  • Flexible Focus: Sessions can be used for any area you need help: jumps, motion technique, or performance presence, etc. (Tumbling is separate through UCF)
  • Local Excellence: Train with a respected figure in the California cheer community known for producing top-tier competitive results.

Market Value: $90 ($45 per session)

Custom COHS Cheer Apparel Bundle item
Custom COHS Cheer Apparel Bundle
$20

Starting bid

Show your school spirit with this exclusive, custom-designed apparel package. Perfect for students, parents, or fans, these high-quality pieces are designed specifically for the COHS Cheer community and offer both comfort and style.

The Package Includes:

  • Two (2) Custom Designed COHS Cheer Hoodies: Premium, heavyweight hoodies featuring unique COHS Cheer graphics.
  • Two (2) COHS Cheer T-Shirts: Soft, durable tees with matching custom designs, perfect for practice or game day.

Highlights:

  • Exclusive Designs: These items feature custom artwork not available in standard retail stores.
  • Complete Set: With two of each item, this bundle is perfect for a pair of fans or for ensuring you always have clean gear ready for the next event.
  • Versatile Style: Comfortable enough for everyday wear while maintaining a professional, spirited look.

Market Value: $130

Gourmet Charcuterie & Wine Experience for Four item
Gourmet Charcuterie & Wine Experience for Four
$25

Starting bid

Elevate your next gathering with a masterfully curated grazing experience. Whether you are hosting a "Wine Down Wednesday," planning a sophisticated evening with friends, or simply craving a luxurious "me time" treat, this package delivers a perfect blend of savory artistry and fine wine.

The Package Includes:

  • Custom Designed Charcuterie Board: A beautiful spread featuring a premium selection of artisanal cheeses, cured meats, seasonal fruits, nuts, and gourmet accompaniments, perfectly portioned for four people.
  • Selected Wine Pairing: A complimentary bottle of wine hand-picked to enhance the flavors of your custom board.

Perfect For:

  • Wine Down Wednesday: The ultimate mid-week refresh.
  • Intimate Gatherings: A ready-to-serve centerpiece for a night in with friends.
  • A Personal Retreat: High-end indulgence for those moments when you want to treat yourself.

Details & Redemption:

  • Advanced Booking: To ensure the freshest ingredients and custom design, please book your experience at least two weeks in advance.
  • Validity: This certificate must be redeemed within 12 months of the auction closing date.

Market Value: $175

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