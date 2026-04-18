COHS Cheer Program - UCA Cheer Camp's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
The Alister MacKenzie Experience
Walk the fairways of history with this exclusive golf package. This isn’t just a round of golf; it’s an opportunity to play a course designed by the legendary Alister MacKenzie, the world-renowned architect behind Augusta National (home of The Masters) and Cypress Point.
The MacKenzie at Haggin Oaks is a "bucket list" destination for any golfer, featuring majestic valley oaks and the classic strategic design that has made MacKenzie's courses world-famous.
Starting bid
Bring the luxury of a premier Sacramento catering into the comfort of your own home. Tasty Fork Catering, known for their bold flavors and impeccable service, offers an exclusive evening of fine dining curated by the renowned Chef Kev.
This isn't just a meal; it’s a full culinary event featuring fresh, local ingredients and the signature techniques that have made Tasty Fork a Sacramento favorite.
About Tasty Fork Catering: As one of Sacramento’s premier catering companies, Tasty Fork is dedicated to elevating the local food scene. Chef Kev is celebrated for his ability to blend comfort food classics with high-end culinary technique, ensuring every bite is a "tasty" one.
Starting bid
Give yourself the gift of presence on your big day. Whether you are planning the wedding of your dreams, a milestone anniversary, or a high-end corporate gala, this exclusive coordination package ensures that the only thing you have to do is show up and celebrate.
With over 20 years of industry experience, our lead coordinator brings a seasoned eye for detail, a calm presence, and the expertise to handle any "behind-the-scenes" logistics before they ever reach the host.
While often called "Day-of" coordination, true professional management begins well before the first guest arrives. This package includes comprehensive support starting 6 weeks prior to your event date:
Starting bid
Transform your kitchen into a professional culinary studio for an evening! Whether you’re looking to master a specific cuisine, sharpen your knife skills, or host the ultimate "dinner and a show" night with your closest friends, Chef Yuri D. of Pleasing Palates brings the expertise, the ingredients, and the inspiration directly to you.
This is a hands-on, interactive experience designed to be as educational as it is delicious. You won't just eat a world-class meal; you’ll learn the "pro secrets" of flavor profiling, prep, and plating that you can use in your own kitchen forever.
Starting bid
Make your next event "Instagram-ready" with a custom-designed backdrop and premium balloon installation from Divine Decor. Whether you are celebrating a milestone birthday, a romantic anniversary, a baby shower, or a grand opening, this package provides the ultimate "wow factor" that transforms any space into a professional event venue.
Forget the stress of DIY décor! The Divine Decor team handles everything from creative design to the heavy lifting, ensuring your celebration looks flawless from the moment the first guest arrives.
Market Value: $450
Starting bid
Brighten up your home and your palate with this vibrant, sunshine-inspired collection! Whether you are hosting a summer soirée or looking for the perfect "zesty" refresh, this basket has everything you need to squeeze the day.
This beautifully curated basket includes:
Perfect for an outdoor porch evening or a thoughtful gift, this basket brings the best of summer directly to you.
Starting bid
Indulge in a professionally crafted dessert experience for your next celebration. This package offers both the elegance of a custom centerpiece and the convenience of individual treats, all tailored to your specific event vision.
Donated By: The Suga Pusha of "Just a Little Taste"
Market Value: $190
Starting bid
Elevate your next event with a touch of edible luxury. This lot features twelve handcrafted, "full glam" cupcakes designed to be the ultimate showstopper for any dessert table.
Donated By: The Suga Pusha of "Just a Little Taste"
Market Value: $50
Starting bid
Take your skills to the next level with personalized instruction from one of the region's most accomplished cheer professionals. Whether you are looking to master your jumps, sharpen your stunting technique, or perfect a tryout routine, this package provides elite-level guidance tailored to your specific goals.
Market Value: $90 ($45 per session)
Starting bid
Show your school spirit with this exclusive, custom-designed apparel package. Perfect for students, parents, or fans, these high-quality pieces are designed specifically for the COHS Cheer community and offer both comfort and style.
Market Value: $130
Starting bid
Elevate your next gathering with a masterfully curated grazing experience. Whether you are hosting a "Wine Down Wednesday," planning a sophisticated evening with friends, or simply craving a luxurious "me time" treat, this package delivers a perfect blend of savory artistry and fine wine.
Market Value: $175
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!