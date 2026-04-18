COHS Cheer Program - UCA Cheer Camp's Silent Auction

The Alister MacKenzie Experience

Walk the fairways of history with this exclusive golf package. This isn’t just a round of golf; it’s an opportunity to play a course designed by the legendary Alister MacKenzie, the world-renowned architect behind Augusta National (home of The Masters) and Cypress Point.





The MacKenzie at Haggin Oaks is a "bucket list" destination for any golfer, featuring majestic valley oaks and the classic strategic design that has made MacKenzie's courses world-famous.

Your Package Includes:

Two (2) 18-Hole Rounds of Golf: Enjoy a full day on one of Northern California’s most prestigious public layouts.

Power Cart Included: No need to walk the long fairways—your cart rental is fully covered for both players.

Details & Terms