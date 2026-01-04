Wss & Ses Pto

Hosted by

Wss & Ses Pto

About this raffle

Coin Wars 2026

+ PreK Points
$1

ADD points to the PreK Pot of Gold

+ Kindergarten Points
$1

ADD points to the KINDERGARTEN Pot of Gold

+ 1st Grade Points
$1

ADD points to the 1st grade Pot of Gold

+ 2nd Grade Points
$1

ADD points to the 2nd grade Pot of Gold

+ 3rd Grade Points
$1

ADD points to the 3rd grade Pot of Gold

+ 4th Grade Points
$1

ADD points to the 4th grade Pot of Gold

+ 5th Grade Points
$1

ADD points to the 5th grade Pot of Gold

- PreK Points
$1

SUBTRACT points from the PreK Pot of Gold

- Kindergarten Points
$1

SUBTRACT points from the KINDERGARTEN Pot of Gold

- 1st Grade Points
$1

SUBTRACT points from the 1st Grade Pot of Gold

- 2nd Grade Points
$1

SUBTRACT points from the 2nd Grade Pot of Gold

- 3rd Grade Points
$1

SUBTRACT points from the 3rd Grade Pot of Gold

- 4th Grade Points
$1

SUBTRACT points from the 4th Grade Pot of Gold

- 5th Grade Points
$1

SUBTRACT points from the 5th Grade Pot of Gold

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!