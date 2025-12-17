Coker University's 2nd Annual Baseball First Pitch Silent Auction

Charlotte Knights Upper-Level Suite Experience

Treat yourself and your guests to an unforgettable night at Truist Field with a luxury upper-level suite for a Charlotte Knights baseball game of your choice!





This exclusive package includes:

Six Upper-level private suite tickets with fantastic views of the field and Uptown Charlotte

All food & non-alcoholic beverages included

Access to the suite-level bar for alcoholic beverage purchases

The flexibility to choose ANY Knights home game , including the July 4th game featuring the spectacular post-game fireworks show 🎇

Perfect for entertaining clients, celebrating a special occasion, or enjoying a fun night out with friends and family, this suite offers comfort, convenience, and a premium ballpark experience.





Bid now for a home run of an experience—baseball, food, skyline views, and fireworks all in one incredible night!





Value: $500.00





Donated by Bryce Gandy at Victory Chevrolet