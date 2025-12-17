Coker University's 2nd Annual Baseball First Pitch Silent Auction

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The DeLoach Center, 451 East Carolina Avenue, Hartsville, SC 29550
Starting bid
Treat yourself and your guests to an unforgettable night at Truist Field with a luxury upper-level suite for a Charlotte Knights baseball game of your choice!
This exclusive package includes:
Perfect for entertaining clients, celebrating a special occasion, or enjoying a fun night out with friends and family, this suite offers comfort, convenience, and a premium ballpark experience.
Bid now for a home run of an experience—baseball, food, skyline views, and fireworks all in one incredible night!
Value: $500.00
Donated by Bryce Gandy at Victory Chevrolet
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable night of NHL action in style with this private suite at Lenovo Center for a Carolina Hurricanes home game!
This premium package includes:
Whether you’re a die-hard Hurricanes fan or looking for a top-tier entertainment experience, this suite offers the ultimate combination of excitement, comfort, and exclusivity.
Bid now for a chance to cheer on the Canes from one of the best seats in the house—Let’s Go Canes!
Value: $2,500.00
Donated by Builder Services of North Carolina
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable night of NHL action in style with this private suite at Lenovo Center for a Carolina Hurricanes home game!
This premium package includes:
Whether you’re a die-hard Hurricanes fan or looking for a top-tier entertainment experience, this suite offers the ultimate combination of excitement, comfort, and exclusivity.
Bid now for a chance to cheer on the Canes from one of the best seats in the house—Let’s Go Canes!
Value: $2,500.00
Donated by Builder Services of North Carolina
Starting bid
One-of-a-Kind Coker Cobras Wooden Keepsake
Celebrate Coker pride with this unique, handcrafted wooden Cobra keepsake, featuring an engraved Coker Cobras design that prominently displays a bat and ball, making it a perfect tribute to Coker athletics. Expertly branded and sanded for a smooth, high-quality finish, this piece highlights the natural wood grain and showcases thoughtful craftsmanship.
Designed as a functional keepsake, it is ideal for displaying cherished items while proudly showing off your Cobra spirit. Whether placed in an office, home, or dorm room, it serves as a timeless reminder of Coker tradition, pride, and love for the game.
Value - $50.00
Donated by Leighton Bost, Sr.
Starting bid
One-of-a-Kind Coker Cobras Wooden Keepsake
Celebrate Coker pride with this unique, handcrafted wooden Cobra keepsake, featuring an engraved Coker Cobras design that prominently displays a bat and ball, making it a perfect tribute to Coker athletics. Expertly branded and sanded for a smooth, high-quality finish, this piece highlights the natural wood grain and showcases thoughtful craftsmanship.
Designed as a functional keepsake, it is ideal for displaying cherished items while proudly showing off your Cobra spirit. Whether placed in an office, home, or dorm room, it serves as a timeless reminder of Coker tradition, pride, and love for the game.
Value: $50.00
Donated by Leighton Bost, Sr.
Starting bid
Experience the magic of Walt Disney World with (4) One-Day Park Hopper passes, giving you the freedom to visit multiple Disney theme parks in a single day!
With Park Hopper access, you can:
Perfect for a family getaway, a friends’ trip, or as an incredible gift for any Disney fan!
Bid now and make your Disney dreams come true—because magic is better when it’s shared!
Value - $1092.00
Donated by Susan Salvati
Starting bid
Hartsville Treat Yourself Package
Treat yourself to a relaxing and indulgent experience in downtown Hartsville with this wonderful local package! This item includes a $50.00 gift certificate to Down South Sugar Co. LLC, a beauty and wellness destination offering hair styling, waxing, facials, and a thoughtfully curated gift shop—perfect for a little self-care and pampering.
To make your day even sweeter, you’ll also receive a $25.00 gift certificate to Pour Friends, a charming sweet shop that’s a must-visit for dessert and coffee lovers. Enjoy a variety of ice cream options, freshly baked treats, expertly brewed coffees, and other delicious beverages in a warm and welcoming atmosphere.
Ideal for a day of self-care followed by sweet indulgence, this package celebrates two Hartsville favorites while supporting a great cause. Bid now and enjoy beauty, treats, and local charm!
Value - $75.00
Starting bid
Burlebo Beanie & Jack Daniel’s Southern Classic Gift Set
Celebrate Southern style and tradition with this thoughtfully curated package featuring a Burlebo beanie, donated by Wooden Pineapple Boutique, paired with an iconic Jack Daniel’s whiskey gift set, donated by Mickey Finn's of Florence.
The Burlebo beanie is made with soft, high-quality materials, and offers a comfortable fit while adding a touch of effortless style to any outfit—whether you’re heading to a game, running errands, or enjoying the outdoors.
Completing the set is a true Southern classic. Jack Daniel’s Sour Mash Tennessee Whiskey is produced in Lynchburg, Tennessee, at America’s oldest registered distillery (est. 1866) and is widely regarded as a quintessential Southern spirit. Long associated with Southern tradition, it’s a favorite for enjoying neat, on the rocks, or in refreshing “country cocktail”–style beverages.
This package includes:
Whether you’re keeping it for yourself or gifting someone special, this set captures the spirit of Southern tradition with timeless style and flavor.
Must be 21 years or older to bid and redeem.
Value - $55.00
Starting bid
Guided Deer Hunt Experience – Pamplico, South Carolina
Experience the thrill of a guided deer hunt in Pamplico, South Carolina, set on scenic Lowcountry hunting land known for its abundant wildlife and natural beauty.
This exclusive hunting package includes:
Whether you’re pursuing a trophy buck or simply enjoying time in the great outdoors, this hunt offers a memorable and exciting South Carolina sporting tradition.
Hunt Date: To be scheduled directly with the outfitter (subject to season and availability)
Ideal for: Outdoor enthusiasts, sportsmen, or anyone looking for a truly unique gift.
Bid now for your chance to enjoy a true South Carolina hunting experience—complete with Southern style to match!
Value: $235.00
Hunting Experience donated by Art Inabinet
Starting bid
Celebrate one of the greatest pitchers in Major League Baseball history with this autographed baseball signed by Hall of Famer Phil Niekro.
Renowned as the master of the knuckleball, Niekro earned 300+ career wins and enjoyed a remarkable career spanning over two decades. This signed baseball is a must-have for Braves fans, pitching enthusiasts, and serious collectors alike.
A timeless piece of baseball history, perfect for display or gifting to a true fan of the game.
Value: $100.00
Donated by Art Inabinet
Starting bid
Own a piece of baseball history with this authentic autographed baseball by Bobby Richardson, a Sumter, South Carolina native and legendary member of the New York Yankees dynasty.
Bobby Richardson was a multiple-time All-Star and the 1960 World Series MVP, known for his exceptional defense, leadership, and championship pedigree. This signed baseball is a fantastic collectible for Yankees fans, baseball historians, or sports memorabilia collectors.
Perfect for display in a home, office, or memorabilia case—don’t miss your chance to add a true classic to your collection.
Value: $100.00
Donated by Art Inabinet
Starting bid
Escape the hustle and enjoy the great outdoors with a 2-night stay at Standing Pines Campground, a peaceful retreat surrounded by nature and tall pines.
Just a short drive from Coker, this getaway is perfect for:
Whether you’re pitching a tent or parking an RV, Standing Pines Campground offers a quiet, scenic setting ideal for making lasting memories.
Bid now for a refreshing outdoor escape and two nights of campfire memories!
Value - $130.00
Starting bid
Lake Swamp Grooming LLC Gift Certificate 🐾
Treat your furry friend to top-quality care with a gift certificate from Lake Swamp Grooming LLC! Known for their gentle handling, attention to detail, and commitment to pet comfort, Lake Swamp Grooming provides a stress-free grooming experience for dogs of all breeds and sizes.
From bathing and brushing to trims and nail care, their experienced groomers help keep pets looking their best while ensuring they feel safe and cared for throughout the process. This gift certificate is perfect for routine grooming or a well-deserved pampering session.
A great option for any pet parent, this item makes a thoughtful and practical gift—while also supporting a great cause!
Value - $60.00
Donated by Andy Jordan
Starting bid
Enjoy a great day on the links with this round of golf at Hartsville Country Club, one of the area’s premier golf destinations.
This package includes:
Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or just looking for a fun day on the course, Hartsville Country Club offers an enjoyable and memorable golf experience.
Bid now and tee up a winning experience for you and your group!
Value - $265.00
Starting bid
Enjoy a great day on the links with this round of golf at Hartsville Country Club, one of the area’s premier golf destinations.
This package includes:
Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or just looking for a fun day on the course, Hartsville Country Club offers an enjoyable and memorable golf experience.
Bid now and tee up a winning experience for you and your group!
Value - $265.00
Starting bid
Classic Whiskey Lover’s Gift Set
Raise a glass to timeless taste with this premium whiskey gift set, perfect for collectors and enthusiasts alike. This auction package includes two iconic whiskey selections, each paired with a signature accessory.
Jack Daniel’s Gift Set
Crown Royal Gift Set
Whether enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or shared with friends, this curated set makes an excellent gift or addition to any home bar. A great opportunity to enjoy two world-renowned whiskey brands in one exceptional package.
Must be 21 years or older to bid and redeem.
Value - $50.00
Donated by Mickey Finn's of Florence
Starting bid
Florence Flamingos Baseballl & Red Bone Alley Game Night Package
Enjoy the perfect night out in Florence with this fun-filled local experience! This package includes 4 tickets to an exciting Florence Flamingos baseball game, where you’ll cheer on the home team and soak in the lively atmosphere at Carolina Bank Field. From big hits to post-game entertainment, Flamingos games are packed with family-friendly fun and hometown spirit.
To complete your evening, you’ll also receive a gift certificate to Red Bone Alley (valued at $100.00), Red Bone Alley hat and T-shirt (size XL). Red Bone Alley is one of Florence’s favorite dining spots. Known for its Southern-inspired menu, welcoming atmosphere, and outstanding service, Red Bone Alley is the perfect place to enjoy a delicious meal before or after the game.
Whether you’re planning a family outing, or a fun evening with friends, this package offers a winning combination of great food and great baseball—all while supporting a good cause!
Value - $200.00
Florence Flamingo's tickets donated by Mitchell Lister
Starting bid
Taste of the South Gift Basket – McLeod Farms
Bring home the flavors of South Carolina with this delicious gift basket from McLeod Farms in McBee, SC, a beloved destination known for its farm-fresh products and Southern traditions. This thoughtfully curated basket features a variety of McLeod Farms favorites, perfect for cooking, entertaining, or gifting.
Gift Basket Includes:
From sweet peach treats to savory seasonings, this basket offers something for every palate and is a wonderful way to enjoy the authentic taste of the South. Ideal for food lovers, home cooks, or anyone who appreciates high-quality, locally made products.
Value: $85.00
Starting bid
Wingz & Ale Fan Package 🍗🧢
Show your love for great food and casual style with this Wingz & Ale Fan Package! This item includes a Wingz & Ale trucker hat, perfect for everyday wear, game days, or outdoor adventures, along with a $25.00 Wingz & Ale gift certificate to enjoy their fan-favorite wings, cold drinks, and laid-back atmosphere.
Whether you’re grabbing a meal with friends or repping a local favorite around town, this package is a great way to combine style and flavor.
Perfect for Wingz & Ale fans or anyone who loves good food and local flair—bid now and enjoy a winning combo while supporting a great cause!
Value: $50.00
Starting bid
Wingz & Ale Fan Package 🍗🧢
Show your love for great food and casual style with this Wingz & Ale Fan Package! This item includes a Wingz & Ale trucker hat, perfect for everyday wear, game days, or outdoor adventures, along with a $25.00 Wingz & Ale gift certificate to enjoy their fan-favorite wings, cold drinks, and laid-back atmosphere.
Whether you’re grabbing a meal with friends or repping a local favorite around town, this package is a great way to combine style and flavor.
Perfect for Wingz & Ale fans or anyone who loves good food and local flair—bid now and enjoy a winning combo while supporting a great cause!
Value: $50.00
Starting bid
Coker Spirit & Style Package
Show your Coker pride in style with this fantastic Coker Spirit & Style Package! This bundle includes a Coker monogrammed L.L.Bean bag, perfect for everyday use, travel, or game days, along with a Coker monogrammed sweater that combines comfort, warmth, and school spirit.
Also included is a Coker cup for enjoying your favorite beverage on the go, plus a $50 Wild Heart gift card—perfect for shopping stylish apparel, accessories, and gifts.
Whether you’re a proud alum, student, or Coker supporter, this package is the perfect blend of school spirit, quality, and style. Bid now and treat yourself—or someone special—to Coker pride with a fashionable touch!
Value: $175.00
Donated by Andy and Mindy Tucker
Starting bid
Bimini’s Oyster Bar Fun-in-the-Sun Bundle
Soak up the coastal vibes with this fantastic auction bundle, generously donated by Bimini’s Oyster Bar in Myrtle Beach. Perfect for beach days, boating, tailgates, or backyard gatherings, this package is packed with practical gear and signature Bimini style.
This bundle includes:
Whether you’re enjoying fresh oysters and coastal favorites at Bimini’s or taking the fun on the go, this bundle delivers everything you need for relaxation and good times. A great gift for beach lovers and fans of Myrtle Beach’s favorite oyster bar!
Value $350.00
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