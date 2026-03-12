Palmetto Outreach Academy

Hosted by

Palmetto Outreach Academy

About this event

Cola Cafe Fest

1101 Lincoln St

Columbia, SC 29201, USA

General Admission (Early Bird)
$20

Be among the first to experience Cola Cafe Fest at a special early rate. Early Bird General Admission includes access to the full festival experience—Artisan Row, tastings, live demonstrations, competitions, and community spaces. (Until June 10) 


General Admission
$25

Provides full access to Cola Cafe Fest, including the Artisan Row marketplace, tastings, live demonstrations, competitions, and all public festival activities.


VIP (Early Bird)
$55

Be among the first to experience Cola Cafe Fest at a special early rate. Early Bird VIP includes access to the full festival experience—Artisan Row, tastings, live demonstrations, competitions, and community spaces (Until June 10). VIP guests receive early entry, an hour prior to the festival, and access to a dedicated VIP area.

VIP
$65

Upgrade your experience with VIP Admission and enjoy exclusive perks designed to elevate your day at Cola Cafe Fest. VIP guests receive early entry, an hour prior to the festival, and access to a dedicated VIP area.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!