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About this event
Be among the first to experience Cola Cafe Fest at a special early rate. Early Bird General Admission includes access to the full festival experience—Artisan Row, tastings, live demonstrations, competitions, and community spaces. (Until June 10)
Provides full access to Cola Cafe Fest, including the Artisan Row marketplace, tastings, live demonstrations, competitions, and all public festival activities.
Be among the first to experience Cola Cafe Fest at a special early rate. Early Bird VIP includes access to the full festival experience—Artisan Row, tastings, live demonstrations, competitions, and community spaces (Until June 10). VIP guests receive early entry, an hour prior to the festival, and access to a dedicated VIP area.
Upgrade your experience with VIP Admission and enjoy exclusive perks designed to elevate your day at Cola Cafe Fest. VIP guests receive early entry, an hour prior to the festival, and access to a dedicated VIP area.
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