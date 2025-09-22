eventClosed

Colbert’s Capitalist Spectacular: You Get to Sit at the Desk! (If You Pay the Most)

Colbert’s Very Important Package (no, not THAT package) item
Colbert’s Very Important Package (no, not THAT package)
$500

  •  2 VIP Tickets to a taping of The Late Show — the laughs are real, the chairs are semi-comfortable.
  •  Exclusive Swag Bundle — Totes, shirts, mugs... the kind of merch that screams “I supported satire AND kittens.”
  •  A Single-Issue, Autographed Colbert Kitten Photo — Yes, it exists. No, we’re not kidding. Yes, it’s glorious.
  •  Photos at Stephen’s Actual Desk — Pretend you're the host. Feel the power. Resist the urge to swivel too hard.
  •  Dinner Gift Card to the crew’s favorite post-show spot — eat where the real stars eat (the camera operators).

