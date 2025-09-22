Itty Bitty City Kitties Inc
Colbert’s Capitalist Spectacular: You Get to Sit at the Desk! (If You Pay the Most)
Colbert’s Very Important Package (no, not THAT package)
$500
2 VIP Tickets
to a taping of
The Late Show
— the laughs are real, the chairs are semi-comfortable.
Exclusive Swag Bundle
— Totes, shirts, mugs... the kind of merch that screams “I supported satire AND kittens.”
A Single-Issue, Autographed Colbert Kitten Photo
— Yes, it exists. No, we’re not kidding. Yes, it’s glorious.
Photos at Stephen’s Actual Desk
— Pretend you're the host. Feel the power. Resist the urge to swivel too hard.
Dinner Gift Card
to the crew’s favorite post-show spot — eat where the real stars eat (the camera operators).
