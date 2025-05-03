Colbys Impact Foundation Bronze Individual Memberships 2025
Bronze Level
$25
Renews monthly
*Monthly Automatic withdraw from bank or credit card
*Rewards*
-FREE T-Shirt
-25 FREE Colby Impact Kindness Cards
-receives Colbys Impact Newsletter
**for every person you get to sign up as a membership you will receive 10 extra Kindness cards FREE
(This is a yearly membership and will automatically renew each year unless you call and cancel)
