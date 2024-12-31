Cold War Tales from Forbes Adventure Journalist Jim Clash

ZOOM

General admission
$20
Jim Clash will talk about his Cold War experiences including but not limited to supersonic rides in Cold War era aircraft, pulling up to 9 Gs (F-16), flying at Mach 2.6 to 84,000 feet (MiG-25 Foxbat), a U-2 flight to the edge of space, two visits to the North Pole via the Russian military, HAM Radio contacts with Soviet operators in the 1960s, and more.
Add a donation for The Cold War Museum Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!