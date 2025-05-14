The Righteous Arrows

Brian J. Morra is a former U.S. intelligence officer and a retired senior aerospace executive. He is the author of the award-winning historical thriller The Able Archers. Mr. Morra has degrees from William and Mary, the University of Oklahoma, and Georgetown University and he completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School. He and his wife Tracy split their time between Florida and the Washington, D.C. area.

Brian J. Morra is a former U.S. intelligence officer and a retired senior aerospace executive. He is the author of the award-winning historical thriller The Able Archers. Mr. Morra has degrees from William and Mary, the University of Oklahoma, and Georgetown University and he completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School. He and his wife Tracy split their time between Florida and the Washington, D.C. area.

seeMoreDetailsMobile