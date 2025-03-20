Coldsprings Healing Paws Foundation's Store

Small - Navy blue sweatshirt with a teal logo on both the front and back.





Crafted from premium materials, this hoodie is built to last. Weighing just 8oz, this hoodie is not too heavy but the fleece is still cozy enough to keep you warm. Made from a blend of 50% cotton and 50% polyester, this pill-resistant material is a must-have staple offering a pouch pocket, drawstrings and high standard of durability.