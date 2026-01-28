Shorewood Band Parents Association

Shorewood Band Parents Association

Fundraiser Colectivo - Feb 2026

Tea - Anthology - Blended Black Tea / 15ct bags item
$12

Blended from the archives of our favorite black teas. Intense floral aroma with rich and savory smokiness. Perfectly balanced. Naturally caffeinated.

Cocoa - Hot Cocoa 12oz tin item
$10

We use Ghanaian cocoa beans (considered to be the best in the world) to produce a hot cocoa mix with a rich aroma dn a magical flavor. It's great on its own or in your favorite drink. This is the same cocoa mix that our cafe customers have been enjoying in mochas and more for years!

Coffees - Del Sol - Breakfast Blend 12oz item
$17

Sometimes we need a little help waking up, and that's where Del Sol comes in. The combination of light and medium-roasted coffees creates a dynamic cup with the sweet, pronounced acidity you need to pry open your eyes and just enough full, smooth body to prop you up. Whether enjoyed with breakfast or while running out the door, you can always count on Del Sol to start your day with a little shine.

Coffees - Dark Sumatra - Fair Trade/Organic 12 oz item
$17

We've roasted our regular Sumatra Fair Trade/Organic Highlands at a darker level to bring out the earthy flavor and full body. This coffee is grown by small-scale farmers in the Gayo Highlands of the Aceh Province, located on the northern tip of the Indonesian island of Sumatra. The producers, who belong to Fair Trade Cooperatives are dedicated to producing some of the best coffees in the region.

Coffees - Decaf Mexico Kulaktik FairTrade/Organic 12 oz item
$17

We are pleased to offer a water-processed decaf version of our popular Mexico Fair Trade/Organic Kulaktik. This comes from the municipality of Tenejapa in the sourthern state of Chiapas and features notes of molasses, baking chocolate, and plums.

