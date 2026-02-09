Cole Kubista Foundation Inc

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Cole Kubista Foundation Inc

About this raffle

Cole's Hop-N-Vine Raffle 2026

50/50 Raffle Ticket
$10

Each Ticket is $10

W.L. Weller Antique 107 Special Raffle
$25

Enter this raffle for a chance to win this hard to find bottle of W.L. Weller Antique 107

Eagle Rare Bourbon & Cigar Basket
$10

Bourbon & Cigars. This raffle prize includes 1 Bottle of Eagle Rare bourbon, Cigar Humidor, and Cigars.

SPIN Chicago Party for 8 Raffle
$10

Come Back to SPIN Chicago for a 2 hour Party for 8 people including 2 hours of Ping Pong, food & open bar.

FACE BEAUTY LABS GIFT BOX
$10

$100 Gift Certificate for Advanced Glow Facial

Good Karma Toning Mist

Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Night Time Oil

Dole Whip Moisturizer

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!