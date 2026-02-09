Cole's Hop-N-Vine Raffle 2026

About this raffle
Each Ticket is $10
Enter this raffle for a chance to win this hard to find bottle of W.L. Weller Antique 107
Bourbon & Cigars. This raffle prize includes 1 Bottle of Eagle Rare bourbon, Cigar Humidor, and Cigars.
Come Back to SPIN Chicago for a 2 hour Party for 8 people including 2 hours of Ping Pong, food & open bar.
$100 Gift Certificate for Advanced Glow Facial
Good Karma Toning Mist
Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Night Time Oil
Dole Whip Moisturizer
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