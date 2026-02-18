Cole's Hop-N-Vine Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Date night in chicago for 2 couples or 4 people.
4 - tickets to the Centenial wheel at Navy Pier. ($20 value per ticket)
4 - $25 Gift Cards to Joe's Stone Crab Restraunt ($100 total)
2 - Rooms at Hotel Chicago For 1 Night (average nightly rate of $190 per room)
($560 total packave value)
Starting bid
Take a trip to Floriday and stay at the Neverland Escape. A luxury townhouse 20 minutes from Disney World. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom that sleeps 8. Stay 3 nights from thursday through Sunday in September 2026.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a Diamond Glow Facial at Radiant Medspa in downtown Naperville. Also Snuggle up to a cuddly Warmie sloth included is this package.
Starting bid
Head to Elmhurst for a Transform Evolve X Body Treatment & a Small Laser Hair Removal. Also included is a 24k Gold Eye Mask, Aloe Vera After Sun Gel, Gift Bag & More.
Starting bid
Six General admission passes to enjoy a beautiful day at the Morton Arboretum. There's always something fun to do at the arboretum, so come make a day of it with family and friends.
Starting bid
2 tickets to a Chicago Wolves Hockey Game. For the 2025 - 2026 season.
Starting bid
Grab your baseball caps and head out to the Cougars stadium for a day at the ballpark. 4 tickets
Starting bid
Live wine tasting for up to 18 people. Includes 5 bottles of wine and a private wine advisor.
Starting bid
Swing through Addison and stop by Famous daves for some tasety BBQ. $20 in Famous Daves Wilbur Bucks.
Starting bid
2 Framed laser Autographed Pictures from The Chicago Cubs and The Chicago Bears.
Starting bid
Pizza and Wine for a good time. 2 Bottles of Coopers Hawk Wine and $25 Lou Malnati's gift card.
Starting bid
Join The Cole Kubista Foundation for our 2nd Annual golf outing - Cole's Par-Fore-Purpose on Friday, September 11th 2026.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!