Cole's Hop-N-Vine Silent Auction

Chicago Double Date Night
$180

Starting bid

Date night in chicago for 2 couples or 4 people.

4 - tickets to the Centenial wheel at Navy Pier. ($20 value per ticket)

4 - $25 Gift Cards to Joe's Stone Crab Restraunt ($100 total)

2 - Rooms at Hotel Chicago For 1 Night (average nightly rate of $190 per room)

($560 total packave value)

Neverland Escape - 3 Nights Stay Near Disney
$400

Starting bid

Take a trip to Floriday and stay at the Neverland Escape. A luxury townhouse 20 minutes from Disney World. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom that sleeps 8. Stay 3 nights from thursday through Sunday in September 2026.

Radiant Medspa - Diamond Glow Facial & Warmie Sloth item
Radiant Medspa - Diamond Glow Facial & Warmie Sloth
$150

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a Diamond Glow Facial at Radiant Medspa in downtown Naperville. Also Snuggle up to a cuddly Warmie sloth included is this package.

Evolve Beauty Bar - Body Treatment & Laser Hair Removal item
Evolve Beauty Bar - Body Treatment & Laser Hair Removal
$100

Starting bid

Head to Elmhurst for a Transform Evolve X Body Treatment & a Small Laser Hair Removal. Also included is a 24k Gold Eye Mask, Aloe Vera After Sun Gel, Gift Bag & More.

The Morton Arboretum - 6 Passes item
The Morton Arboretum - 6 Passes
$50

Starting bid

Six General admission passes to enjoy a beautiful day at the Morton Arboretum. There's always something fun to do at the arboretum, so come make a day of it with family and friends.

Chicago Wolves - 2 Tickets item
Chicago Wolves - 2 Tickets
$40

Starting bid

2 tickets to a Chicago Wolves Hockey Game. For the 2025 - 2026 season.

Kane County Cougars - 4 Tickets item
Kane County Cougars - 4 Tickets
$30

Starting bid

Grab your baseball caps and head out to the Cougars stadium for a day at the ballpark. 4 tickets

Wines for Humanity - Wine Tasting Event
$100

Starting bid

Live wine tasting for up to 18 people. Includes 5 bottles of wine and a private wine advisor.

Famous Daves - $20 Wilbur Bucks item
Famous Daves - $20 Wilbur Bucks
$10

Starting bid

Swing through Addison and stop by Famous daves for some tasety BBQ. $20 in Famous Daves Wilbur Bucks.

Autographed Cubs & Bears Pictures item
Autographed Cubs & Bears Pictures
$35

Starting bid

2 Framed laser Autographed Pictures from The Chicago Cubs and The Chicago Bears.

Coopers Hawk Wine & Lou Malnati's Pizza item
Coopers Hawk Wine & Lou Malnati's Pizza
$50

Starting bid

Pizza and Wine for a good time. 2 Bottles of Coopers Hawk Wine and $25 Lou Malnati's gift card.

Cole's Par-Fore-Purpose Golf Outing Foursome item
Cole's Par-Fore-Purpose Golf Outing Foursome
$650

Starting bid

Join The Cole Kubista Foundation for our 2nd Annual golf outing - Cole's Par-Fore-Purpose on Friday, September 11th 2026.

