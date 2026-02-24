Colfax Spiritwear - Spring 2026

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Next Level 3312 Youth T-shirt in heather columbia blue. Front says Colfax, back has full design.
60/40 combed ring-spun cotton/polyester
Available in sizes XS-XL. (XS=4/5, S=6/7, M=8, L=10/12, XL=14/16).
Next Level 6210 Adult T-shirt in heather columbia blue. Front says Colfax, back has full design.
60/40 combed ring-spun cotton/polyester
Available in sizes XS-4XL
Youth fleece crewneck sweatshirt, Bella & Canvas brand, in Dark Heather Grey. Front says Colfax, back has full design.
This soft pullover crewneck sweatshirt lends itself to daily wear and year-round layering. Featuring ribbed cuffs and waistband, a crew neck, and fashion-forward fleece fabrication.
Available in sizes S, M, & L. (S=6/8, M=10/12, L=14/16)
Adult fleece crewneck sweatshirt in Heather Deep Teal: Bella & Canvas brand. Front says Colfax, back has full design.
A classic crew made to be worn on repeat, season after season. The Unisex Classic Pullover Crew Neck fits just right, with sleeves that are semi set-in at the shoulder and cuffed at the wrists and a relaxed waistband for a casual feel. Made from our sought-after, ultra-soft sponge fleece.
Available in sizes XS-3XL.
Glossy sticker, 2.3" wide by 3" tall
This lovely blanket is NOT being sold by the PTO. They are $35, cash or check only, and you must order directly from Ms Mitchell at the school. Add this item to your order and we will make sure you know how to do it!
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