Colibri Winter Fiesta Silent Auction

Bay Area Discovery Museum - 5 Day Passes
$30

Starting bid

5 day passes ($100 value) to the Bay Area Discovery Museum, which can be used for adults or kids. Pass expires 12/12/2026.


https://bayareadiscoverymuseum.org/

Bay FC - 4 Regular Season Home Tickets
$40

Starting bid

4 regular home season tickets ($200 value) to see the Bay Football Club (Bay FC), the newest expansion franchise in the National Women’s Soccer League and the hottest sporting event in town! Tickets must be redeemed for a 2026 Season game by 03/01/2026.


https://bayfc.com/

Berkeley Ironworks - 2 Day Passes OR 2 Intro Classes
$10

Starting bid

Gift certificate ($60 value) that can be used towards ONE of the following three activities:

- 2 Intro to Climbing Classes (13 and older, select locations)
- 2 Intro to Bouldering Classes (select locations)
- 2 Day Passes


Gear included!


https://touchstoneclimbing.com/ironworks/

Boichick Bagels - Dozen Bagels
$10

Starting bid

Gift certificate for a dozen bagels ($35 value) from Boichik Bagels. Closest location on College Ave.


https://boichikbagels.com/

Charles M. Schulz Museum - 6 Tickets
$20

Starting bid

6 tickets ($90 value) to the Charles M. Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa. The museum is dedicated to the works of Charles M. Schulz, creator of the Peanuts comic strip featuring Snoopy and Charlie Brown. Ticket passes don't expire.


https://schulzmuseum.org/

Doña - $75 Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

$75 gift card to Doña, a casual and festive restaurant & full bar that serves Mexican cuisine. Located on Piedmont Ave, Doña works with the bounty of California produce and high quality preparation to bring regional classics and creative interpretations for your dining enjoyment!


https://www.donaoakland.com/

Drawling - $50 Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

$50 gift card to Drawling, an art, books, and creative supplies shop in Oakland’s Temescal Alley. Drawling carries art supplies and stationery products for kids and grown-ups as well as colorful artwork, craft kits, useful gadgets, creative apparel, and a selection of beautifully illustrated kids‘ books.


https://drawling.shop/

Farm Fresh To You - 1 Regular Farm Box
$5

Starting bid

Gift certificate ($37 value) for a Farm Fresh To You regular-sized box. Choose between six different boxes ranging from vegetables to fruits, delivered straight to your door. Gift certificate does not expire.


https://www.farmfreshtoyou.com/

The Freight - 2 Show Tickets
$20

Starting bid

Voucher for 2 tickets ($80 value) to a single performance, redeemable through The Freight's box office or on their website. Offer not valid for Premium or VIP tickets, multi-show packages, or registration

to The Freight educational offerings. Voucher must be redeemed by 12/12/2026.


https://thefreight.org/

Honor Barre - 1-Week Unlimited Classes
$5

Starting bid

One week of unlimited classes at Honor Barre ($39 value), offering Barre fitness studio with classes inspired by Pilates, yoga and ballet, located on Piedmont Ave. Must be a new member to Honor Barre. Package must be activated by 03/30/2026.


https://www.honorbarre.com/

Kitava - $50 Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

$50 gift card to Kitava. Kitava makes nourishing food using whole ingredients from responsible farmers and vendors. Closest location is on the corner of 40th and Opal St.


https://www.kitava.com/

Kollektiv Clay Studio - 1 Studio Class
$25

Starting bid

One time pottery/wheel throwing class ($85 value) at Kollectiv Clay Studio. Located on Piedmont Ave, Kollectiv is a woman-owned community ceramic studio, offering classes, memberships, workshops, and private events. 

https://www.kollektivclaystudio.com/

La Loulou - $100 Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

$100 gift card to La Loulou, a chic, French-inspired wine bar offering a warm, neighborhood feel with a curated selection of wines and small plates. La Loulou is just down the street from Colibri on Piedmont Ave.

https://www.laloulouwinebar.com/

Lawrence Hall of Science - 4 Guest Passes
$20

Starting bid

4 same-day admissions ($100 value) to the Lawrence Hall of Science. The science center offers hands-on, interactive science exhibits for kids, outdoor exploration areas, and stunning Bay Area views, making it a fun, educational outing where children can actively engage with science and nature.

Tickets expire 12/12/2027. Children 2 and under are free. These passes do not cover additional fees for the Planetarium, 3D Theater, or special exhibitions.

https://lawrencehallofscience.org/

Les Lunes - 6 Wine Bottles (1 of 2)
$50

Starting bid

Les Lunes Wine is offering a mixed pack of 6 bottles ($186 value). Les Lunes aims to bring healthy and complex Californian wines that are balanced in their youth, but the care they invest in the winegrowing will continue to reverberate in your cellar for years to come.


https://www.lesluneswine.com/

Les Lunes - 6 Wine Bottles (2 of 2)
$50

Starting bid

Les Lunes Wine is offering a mixed pack of 6 bottles ($186 value). Les Lunes aims to bring healthy and complex Californian wines that are balanced in their youth, but the care they invest in the winegrowing will continue to reverberate in your cellar for years to come.


https://www.lesluneswine.com/

Little Footballers - 6-Class Session
$40

Starting bid

Offer for a 6-class session ($180 value) that can be used to drop into any class between December 2025 through March 2026. Little Footballers soccer classes are for ages 2-4, playing in Piedmont on Saturday mornings and in North Oakland on Sunday mornings.


https://www.littlefootballers.org/soccerclasses

Oakland Hills Tennis Club - 1-Month Mini Membership
$50

Starting bid

One month mini membership ($314 value; must be a new member) that includes full use of facilities by one family (two adults and their minor dependents).

Facilities consist of tennis courts, pickleball courts,

swimming pool, spa, saunas, steam rooms, fitness room (Technogym, Cybex, treadmills, amts, bikes, ellipticals, etc.) and clubhouse with a breathtaking view of the bay area.

Must be used by December 2026, excluding the months of June, July and August.

This certificate may not be used by an existing member in lieu of membership dues.

https://www.oaklandhills.com/

Oaktown Spice Shop - $25 Gift Card
$5

Starting bid

$25 gift card to Oaktown Spice Shop, a premier spice shop known for its high-quality, fresh, and hand-mixed spices, herbs, and rubs sourced globally and ground in-house. Nearest location is near Lake Merritt on Grand Ave.

https://oaktownspiceshop.com/

Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese - Farm Fresh Gift Pack
$25

Starting bid

Cheese gift pack ($75 value) includes 6oz. Original Blue, 6oz. Toma, 10oz. Quinta and a cheese knife. Offer must be redeemed 30 days from 12/12/2025. Perfect timing for the holidays!

https://pointreyescheese.com/

Preserved - Fermenting Vegetable Kit
$10

Starting bid

Preserved's Fermenting Vegetable Kit ($45 value) can be used for making kraut, kimchi, kosher-style dills, mixed pickles, hot sauce, preserved lemons and more! It comes with a gallon glass fermenting jar, ceramic pickle weights, fermentation airlock lid, storage cork, sea salt and an illustrated recipe guide.

https://www.preservedgoods.com/

RIDE - Unlimited Monthly Membership
$40

Starting bid

Unlimited monthly membership ($235 value) to RIDE Oakland, a woman-owned fitness studio offers cycling, HIIT, TRX, Pilates, Yoga, and Strength classes. Studio is located on Piedmont Ave. near Colibri.

https://www.rideoaklandcycling.com/

San Jose Earthquakes - 4 Regular Season Home Tickets
$40

Starting bid

4 regular season home match tickets ($200 value) to a SJ Earthquakes game that offers a high-energy, fan-friendly experience.

Must be redeemed by 08/01/2026. Parking not included. Tickets are subject to each game's availability.

https://www.sjearthquakes.com/

SF MoMA - 2 Tickets
$20

Starting bid

2 GA admission tickets ($60 value). SFMOMA is one of the largest museums of modern and contemporary art in the US, with an internationally recognized collection of over 33,000 works.

Tickets expire 12/31/2026 and do not include special exhibitions and upgrades.

https://www.sfmoma.org/

Sports Basement - $25 Gift Card
$5

Starting bid

$25 gift card to Sports Basement, the Bay Area's go-to hub for outdoor gear and community, offering everything from gear sales and rentals to a wide array of free fitness classes, events, and recycling programs. 

Sports Basement has multiple locations throughout California, with the nearest one in Berkeley.

https://shop.sportsbasement.com/

Starter Bakery - $50 Gift Card (1 of 2)
$15

Starting bid

$50 gift card to Starter Bakery, known for its hand-made pastries like the kouign amann, croissants, and breads. They also offer some great holiday baked goods like panettone bread. The closest location is on College Ave (less than 2 miles from Colibri).

https://starterbakery.com/

Starter Bakery - $50 Gift Card (2 of 2)
$15

Starting bid

$50 gift card to Starter Bakery, known for its hand-made pastries like the kouign amann, croissants, and breads. They also offer some great holiday baked goods like panettone bread. The closest location is on College Ave (less than 2 miles from Colibri).

https://starterbakery.com/

Tacos Oscar - $50 Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

$50 gift card to Tacos Oscar. Tacos Oscar serves up made-from-scratch tacos in a courtyard of painted shipping containers. It's located just a mile from Colibri and consistently named one of the best restaurants in the Bay Area.

https://www.tacososcar.com/

Urban Air - 2 Tickets and Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

Gift basket with 2 tickets, socks, ICEE cards, t-shirt, water bottle, stickers, temp tattoos ($150 value). Urban Air Adventure Park in Concord is a massive, warehouse-style indoor playground featuring trampolines, a ninja course, laser tag, a sky-zip line, climbing walls, and more for nonstop high-energy fun.

https://www.urbanair.com/california-concord/

USS Hornet Museum - 2 Adult & 2 Youth Tickets
$20

Starting bid

Tickets ($80 value) to USS Hornet Museum, a historic aircraft-carrier in Alameda, now serving as a hands-on sea, air & space museum. Explore restored war-era compartments, flight deck aircraft, and historical exhibits. Pass expires 12/12/2026.

https://uss-hornet.org/tickets/

X'CORE - 2 Classes
$20

Starting bid

2 classes to X'CORE studio ($78 value; must be a new member). Located just down the street from Colibri, X'CORE offers full-body fitness classes that focus on strength, balance, and cardio using innovative equipment and energizing instruction. Offer valid until 12/31/2026.

https://www.xcorestudio.com/

