Colibri Winter Fiesta Silent Auction

Starting bid
5 day passes ($100 value) to the Bay Area Discovery Museum, which can be used for adults or kids. Pass expires 12/12/2026.
Starting bid
4 regular home season tickets ($200 value) to see the Bay Football Club (Bay FC), the newest expansion franchise in the National Women’s Soccer League and the hottest sporting event in town! Tickets must be redeemed for a 2026 Season game by 03/01/2026.
Starting bid
Gift certificate ($60 value) that can be used towards ONE of the following three activities:
- 2 Intro to Climbing Classes (13 and older, select locations)
- 2 Intro to Bouldering Classes (select locations)
- 2 Day Passes
Gear included!
Starting bid
Gift certificate for a dozen bagels ($35 value) from Boichik Bagels. Closest location on College Ave.
Starting bid
6 tickets ($90 value) to the Charles M. Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa. The museum is dedicated to the works of Charles M. Schulz, creator of the Peanuts comic strip featuring Snoopy and Charlie Brown. Ticket passes don't expire.
Starting bid
$75 gift card to Doña, a casual and festive restaurant & full bar that serves Mexican cuisine. Located on Piedmont Ave, Doña works with the bounty of California produce and high quality preparation to bring regional classics and creative interpretations for your dining enjoyment!
Starting bid
$50 gift card to Drawling, an art, books, and creative supplies shop in Oakland’s Temescal Alley. Drawling carries art supplies and stationery products for kids and grown-ups as well as colorful artwork, craft kits, useful gadgets, creative apparel, and a selection of beautifully illustrated kids‘ books.
Starting bid
Gift certificate ($37 value) for a Farm Fresh To You regular-sized box. Choose between six different boxes ranging from vegetables to fruits, delivered straight to your door. Gift certificate does not expire.
Starting bid
Voucher for 2 tickets ($80 value) to a single performance, redeemable through The Freight's box office or on their website. Offer not valid for Premium or VIP tickets, multi-show packages, or registration
to The Freight educational offerings. Voucher must be redeemed by 12/12/2026.
Starting bid
One week of unlimited classes at Honor Barre ($39 value), offering Barre fitness studio with classes inspired by Pilates, yoga and ballet, located on Piedmont Ave. Must be a new member to Honor Barre. Package must be activated by 03/30/2026.
Starting bid
$50 gift card to Kitava. Kitava makes nourishing food using whole ingredients from responsible farmers and vendors. Closest location is on the corner of 40th and Opal St.
Starting bid
One time pottery/wheel throwing class ($85 value) at Kollectiv Clay Studio. Located on Piedmont Ave, Kollectiv is a woman-owned community ceramic studio, offering classes, memberships, workshops, and private events.
https://www.kollektivclaystudio.com/
Starting bid
$100 gift card to La Loulou, a chic, French-inspired wine bar offering a warm, neighborhood feel with a curated selection of wines and small plates. La Loulou is just down the street from Colibri on Piedmont Ave.
https://www.laloulouwinebar.com/
Starting bid
4 same-day admissions ($100 value) to the Lawrence Hall of Science. The science center offers hands-on, interactive science exhibits for kids, outdoor exploration areas, and stunning Bay Area views, making it a fun, educational outing where children can actively engage with science and nature.
Tickets expire 12/12/2027. Children 2 and under are free. These passes do not cover additional fees for the Planetarium, 3D Theater, or special exhibitions.
https://lawrencehallofscience.org/
Starting bid
Les Lunes Wine is offering a mixed pack of 6 bottles ($186 value). Les Lunes aims to bring healthy and complex Californian wines that are balanced in their youth, but the care they invest in the winegrowing will continue to reverberate in your cellar for years to come.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Offer for a 6-class session ($180 value) that can be used to drop into any class between December 2025 through March 2026. Little Footballers soccer classes are for ages 2-4, playing in Piedmont on Saturday mornings and in North Oakland on Sunday mornings.
Starting bid
One month mini membership ($314 value; must be a new member) that includes full use of facilities by one family (two adults and their minor dependents).
Facilities consist of tennis courts, pickleball courts,
swimming pool, spa, saunas, steam rooms, fitness room (Technogym, Cybex, treadmills, amts, bikes, ellipticals, etc.) and clubhouse with a breathtaking view of the bay area.
Must be used by December 2026, excluding the months of June, July and August.
This certificate may not be used by an existing member in lieu of membership dues.
https://www.oaklandhills.com/
Starting bid
$25 gift card to Oaktown Spice Shop, a premier spice shop known for its high-quality, fresh, and hand-mixed spices, herbs, and rubs sourced globally and ground in-house. Nearest location is near Lake Merritt on Grand Ave.
https://oaktownspiceshop.com/
Starting bid
Cheese gift pack ($75 value) includes 6oz. Original Blue, 6oz. Toma, 10oz. Quinta and a cheese knife. Offer must be redeemed 30 days from 12/12/2025. Perfect timing for the holidays!
https://pointreyescheese.com/
Starting bid
Preserved's Fermenting Vegetable Kit ($45 value) can be used for making kraut, kimchi, kosher-style dills, mixed pickles, hot sauce, preserved lemons and more! It comes with a gallon glass fermenting jar, ceramic pickle weights, fermentation airlock lid, storage cork, sea salt and an illustrated recipe guide.
https://www.preservedgoods.com/
Starting bid
Unlimited monthly membership ($235 value) to RIDE Oakland, a woman-owned fitness studio offers cycling, HIIT, TRX, Pilates, Yoga, and Strength classes. Studio is located on Piedmont Ave. near Colibri.
https://www.rideoaklandcycling.com/
Starting bid
4 regular season home match tickets ($200 value) to a SJ Earthquakes game that offers a high-energy, fan-friendly experience.
Must be redeemed by 08/01/2026. Parking not included. Tickets are subject to each game's availability.
https://www.sjearthquakes.com/
Starting bid
2 GA admission tickets ($60 value). SFMOMA is one of the largest museums of modern and contemporary art in the US, with an internationally recognized collection of over 33,000 works.
Tickets expire 12/31/2026 and do not include special exhibitions and upgrades.
https://www.sfmoma.org/
Starting bid
$25 gift card to Sports Basement, the Bay Area's go-to hub for outdoor gear and community, offering everything from gear sales and rentals to a wide array of free fitness classes, events, and recycling programs.
Sports Basement has multiple locations throughout California, with the nearest one in Berkeley.
https://shop.sportsbasement.com/
Starting bid
$50 gift card to Starter Bakery, known for its hand-made pastries like the kouign amann, croissants, and breads. They also offer some great holiday baked goods like panettone bread. The closest location is on College Ave (less than 2 miles from Colibri).
https://starterbakery.com/
Starting bid
Starting bid
$50 gift card to Tacos Oscar. Tacos Oscar serves up made-from-scratch tacos in a courtyard of painted shipping containers. It's located just a mile from Colibri and consistently named one of the best restaurants in the Bay Area.
https://www.tacososcar.com/
Starting bid
Gift basket with 2 tickets, socks, ICEE cards, t-shirt, water bottle, stickers, temp tattoos ($150 value). Urban Air Adventure Park in Concord is a massive, warehouse-style indoor playground featuring trampolines, a ninja course, laser tag, a sky-zip line, climbing walls, and more for nonstop high-energy fun.
https://www.urbanair.com/california-concord/
Starting bid
Tickets ($80 value) to USS Hornet Museum, a historic aircraft-carrier in Alameda, now serving as a hands-on sea, air & space museum. Explore restored war-era compartments, flight deck aircraft, and historical exhibits. Pass expires 12/12/2026.
https://uss-hornet.org/tickets/
Starting bid
2 classes to X'CORE studio ($78 value; must be a new member). Located just down the street from Colibri, X'CORE offers full-body fitness classes that focus on strength, balance, and cardio using innovative equipment and energizing instruction. Offer valid until 12/31/2026.
https://www.xcorestudio.com/
