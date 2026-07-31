A vibrant, surreal landscape unfolds with a bright sun setting over a winding path in the foreground, while a fantastical, colorful tree stands beside a tranquil lake in the background.

Hosted by

Port City Rock Jam

About this event

Collaboration Paintings for Sale

Collaboration 2024 item
Collaboration 2024
$1,500

1 left!

PAINTED LIVE at Port City Rock Jam

by The Live Painters from PCRJ 2024


This painting is sized 36"x48"

Acrylic on Canvas

and is beautifully framed!

50% of proceeds go directly to support Eden Village and Play it Forward. The other 50% goes to supporting these local artists who made the art.

Collaboration 2025 item
Collaboration 2025
$980

1 left!

PAINTED LIVE at Port City Rock Jam

by The Live Painters from PCRJ 2025


Size: 30"x40"

Material: Acrylic on Canvas

50% of proceeds go directly to support Eden Village and Play it Forward. The other 50% goes to supporting these local artists who made the art.


2026 Live Collaboration Painting item
2026 Live Collaboration Painting
$980

1 left!

This Painting will be painted live at Port City Rock Jam 2026!!!
Our Live Painters will come together to create a one of a kind artwork, weaving together their art into a beautiful collaboration!

Take home this special painting from Port City Rock Jam!

Size: 30"x40"


50% of proceeds go directly to support Eden Village and Play it Forward. The other 50% goes to supporting these local artists who made the art.

Add a donation for Port City Rock Jam

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!