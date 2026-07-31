Collaboration Paintings for Sale

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1 left!
PAINTED LIVE at Port City Rock Jam
by The Live Painters from PCRJ 2024
This painting is sized 36"x48"
Acrylic on Canvas
and is beautifully framed!
50% of proceeds go directly to support Eden Village and Play it Forward. The other 50% goes to supporting these local artists who made the art.
1 left!
PAINTED LIVE at Port City Rock Jam
by The Live Painters from PCRJ 2025
Size: 30"x40"
Material: Acrylic on Canvas
50% of proceeds go directly to support Eden Village and Play it Forward. The other 50% goes to supporting these local artists who made the art.
1 left!
This Painting will be painted live at Port City Rock Jam 2026!!!
Our Live Painters will come together to create a one of a kind artwork, weaving together their art into a beautiful collaboration!
Take home this special painting from Port City Rock Jam!
Size: 30"x40"
50% of proceeds go directly to support Eden Village and Play it Forward. The other 50% goes to supporting these local artists who made the art.
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