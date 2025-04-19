Collaborative Canvas Guest

Collaborative Canvas: Join us for an evening of live artistic creation. Four groups of artists will explore a blank canvas through the spontaneous fusion of movement, music, and spoken word, crafting a unique and captivating performance. Each group brings their unique perspective, resulting in a dynamic and unforgettable experience.
All funds raised will be directly used to compensate the participating artists for their work and dedication.
