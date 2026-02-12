Collaborative Community Housing Initiative(CCHI)

Hosted by

Collaborative Community Housing Initiative(CCHI)

About this event

CCHI's Keys to Connection Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1651 Richfield Ave, Highland Park, IL 60035, USA

Braeside Market Gift basket
$60

Starting bid

Value: 100

Beautiful delicious gift basket from the Braeside Market. Enjoy wine, crackers and other goodies.

Signed Patrick Kane Jersey
$200

Starting bid

Value: $350 +

Brand: ADDIDAS, tags still on!

Signed Jersey by Patrick Kane.

Mah Jongg Lessons item
Mah Jongg Lessons
$140

Starting bid

Value: $240 per person. Ready to master the art of Mahjong? This exciting raffle prize includes six hours of personalized Mahjong lessons, perfect for beginners or players looking to sharpen their skills. You’ll learn the rules, tiles, and winning combinations, essential strategies, tips for reading the table and outsmarting opponents, as well as game etiquette and cultural insights. Whether you’ve always wanted to learn this fascinating centuries-old game or are looking to boost your confidence at the table, these lessons will have you playing like a pro in no time. Gather your friends, build your skills, and get ready to say “Mahjong!” Lessons are provided by Joanne Krider, who co-teaches Mahjong at the Lake Forest Gorton Center, and include six hours of instruction for 2–4 people, divided into three two-hour sessions at a mutually agreed time and location. Mats, tiles, and pushers are included (participants must bring their own Mahjong card).

$100 gift certificates to Backyard Grill item
$100 gift certificates to Backyard Grill
$50

Starting bid

Value $100

2 $50 Gift Certificates

Enjoy the best food at this local favorite. Great for the whole family.

Breakfast/Lunch for 2 at Country Kitchen item
Breakfast/Lunch for 2 at Country Kitchen
$30

Starting bid

Value: $50

Enjoy breakfast or lunch at one of Highland Park's institutions: Country Kitchen!

Ravinia Lawn Tickets Alison Krause item
Ravinia Lawn Tickets Alison Krause
$500

Starting bid

Value $948, $237 each.

Sept.12th. Last concert of the year!!!

4 lawn tickets.

Grady Jarrett Bears Autographed Football item
Grady Jarrett Bears Autographed Football
$120

Starting bid

Value: $200

Grady Jarrett Bears Autographed Football

Blackhawks Tickets with Parking item
Blackhawks Tickets with Parking
$400

Starting bid

Value: $600

Date TBD

Row 5!

2 Tickets to Hawks Game with parking!!


A Day in the Kitchen at Miramar Bistro
$200

Starting bid

Value $300

A Day in the Kitchen at Miramar Bistro with the Chef. Step into the heart of Miramar Bistro in Highland Park for a day in the kitchen with the chef. Learn secrets, savor flavors, and create culinary magic side by side—an experience as unforgettable as the dishes you’ll help bring to life.


Signed and Framed Jim Thome Jersey item
Signed and Framed Jim Thome Jersey item
Signed and Framed Jim Thome Jersey
$300

Starting bid

Value: $450


Sophia Steakhouse Gift Certificate item
Sophia Steakhouse Gift Certificate
$60

Starting bid

Value: $100

Gift certificate for Sophia Steak -the premier dining destination for Chicago and the North Shore, with locations in Wilmette, Lake Forest, and Downtown Chicago. 

Field House Kitchen & Bar Gift Certificates item
Field House Kitchen & Bar Gift Certificates
$60

Starting bid

Value: $100

Field House Kitchen & Bar, Deerfield

2 $50 gift certificates

Movie Night Basket item
Movie Night Basket
$60

Starting bid

Value: $100

$50 to AMC-Movie and Candy

$50 to Lettuce Entertain You Restaurant

Casa de Isaac and Moishe Gift Certificates item
Casa de Isaac and Moishe Gift Certificates
$85

Starting bid

Value $125

5 -$25 Gift cards from Casa de Isaac and Moishe. La Casa De Isaac was established in 2010. Now it’s their pleasure to serve their family recipes and dishes to you. They seek to share the soulful food of their home and family as you continue to share your homes and families with them. The Nava Family thanks you for all of your support!

CCHI Custom Plush Blanket
$140

Starting bid

Value: $260

Wrap yourself in comfort and connection with this plush, luxury custom 60x60 blanket created especially for CCHI. Thoughtfully designed and one-of-a-kind, this cozy piece is more than a blanket — it’s a symbol of The Commons and the community we’re building together.

Be part of something special by owning a special piece of The Commons.

CCHI Custom Plush Blanket
$140

Starting bid

Value: $260

Wrap yourself in comfort and connection with this plush, luxury custom 60x60 blanket created especially for CCHI. Thoughtfully designed and one-of-a-kind, this cozy piece is more than a blanket — it’s a symbol of The Commons and the community we’re building together.

Be part of something special by owning a special piece of The Commons.

2 Chicago Cubs Box Seats item
2 Chicago Cubs Box Seats
$180

Starting bid

Value: $240 Total

2 Chicago Cubs Box Seat Tickets, Date TBD

Install the MLB app to receive tickets.

2 Chicago Sox Tickets item
2 Chicago Sox Tickets
$100

Starting bid

Value: $180 for 2 tickets

Box Seats

2-4 Stadium Club Passes

Parking Included

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!