CCHI's Keys to Connection Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Value: 100
Beautiful delicious gift basket from the Braeside Market. Enjoy wine, crackers and other goodies.
Starting bid
Value: $350 +
Brand: ADDIDAS, tags still on!
Signed Jersey by Patrick Kane.
Starting bid
Value: $240 per person. Ready to master the art of Mahjong? This exciting raffle prize includes six hours of personalized Mahjong lessons, perfect for beginners or players looking to sharpen their skills. You’ll learn the rules, tiles, and winning combinations, essential strategies, tips for reading the table and outsmarting opponents, as well as game etiquette and cultural insights. Whether you’ve always wanted to learn this fascinating centuries-old game or are looking to boost your confidence at the table, these lessons will have you playing like a pro in no time. Gather your friends, build your skills, and get ready to say “Mahjong!” Lessons are provided by Joanne Krider, who co-teaches Mahjong at the Lake Forest Gorton Center, and include six hours of instruction for 2–4 people, divided into three two-hour sessions at a mutually agreed time and location. Mats, tiles, and pushers are included (participants must bring their own Mahjong card).
Starting bid
Value $100
2 $50 Gift Certificates
Enjoy the best food at this local favorite. Great for the whole family.
Starting bid
Value: $50
Enjoy breakfast or lunch at one of Highland Park's institutions: Country Kitchen!
Starting bid
Value $948, $237 each.
Sept.12th. Last concert of the year!!!
4 lawn tickets.
Starting bid
Value: $200
Grady Jarrett Bears Autographed Football
Starting bid
Value: $600
Date TBD
Row 5!
2 Tickets to Hawks Game with parking!!
Starting bid
Value $300
A Day in the Kitchen at Miramar Bistro with the Chef. Step into the heart of Miramar Bistro in Highland Park for a day in the kitchen with the chef. Learn secrets, savor flavors, and create culinary magic side by side—an experience as unforgettable as the dishes you’ll help bring to life.
Starting bid
Value: $450
Starting bid
Value: $100
Gift certificate for Sophia Steak -the premier dining destination for Chicago and the North Shore, with locations in Wilmette, Lake Forest, and Downtown Chicago.
Starting bid
Value: $100
Field House Kitchen & Bar, Deerfield
2 $50 gift certificates
Starting bid
Value: $100
$50 to AMC-Movie and Candy
$50 to Lettuce Entertain You Restaurant
Starting bid
Value $125
5 -$25 Gift cards from Casa de Isaac and Moishe. La Casa De Isaac was established in 2010. Now it’s their pleasure to serve their family recipes and dishes to you. They seek to share the soulful food of their home and family as you continue to share your homes and families with them. The Nava Family thanks you for all of your support!
Starting bid
Value: $260
Wrap yourself in comfort and connection with this plush, luxury custom 60x60 blanket created especially for CCHI. Thoughtfully designed and one-of-a-kind, this cozy piece is more than a blanket — it’s a symbol of The Commons and the community we’re building together.
Be part of something special by owning a special piece of The Commons.
Starting bid
Value: $260
Wrap yourself in comfort and connection with this plush, luxury custom 60x60 blanket created especially for CCHI. Thoughtfully designed and one-of-a-kind, this cozy piece is more than a blanket — it’s a symbol of The Commons and the community we’re building together.
Be part of something special by owning a special piece of The Commons.
Starting bid
Value: $240 Total
2 Chicago Cubs Box Seat Tickets, Date TBD
Install the MLB app to receive tickets.
Starting bid
Value: $180 for 2 tickets
Box Seats
2-4 Stadium Club Passes
Parking Included
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