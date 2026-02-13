Hosted by

Memphis Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

About this event

Sales closed

Collage of Black Spirits Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1934 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38104, USA

Ohemma Clutch Bag item
Ohemma Clutch Bag item
Ohemma Clutch Bag
$40

Starting bid

This multifunctional envelope clutch is thoughtfully designed to keep you effortlessly organized while elevating every look. The perfect balance of style and practicality, it transitions seamlessly from day to night without compromise. No two bags are exactly alike because they are constructed with intentional pattern variation, making every piece one of a kind within the same fabric design. Donated by Cayged Collection.

“A Poetic Peacock" item
“A Poetic Peacock"
$15

Starting bid

Poems are small pieces of our emotions, such as gladness, happiness, joy, pride, confidence, love, loneliness, hope, fear, anger, and sadness. We sometimes want to either bottle them up and keep them inside or shout them out loud for all the world to hear. Just like my favorite animal, the beautiful peacock showing off its luxurious feathers, I wanted to compile and share a collection of my poems that I have written over the years. In this anthology, I am giving you a glimpse of the poetic side of me. Enter and enjoy.
Donated by “A Poetic Peacock”

A Delta Autumn item
A Delta Autumn
$40

Starting bid

Small in size but powerful in presence, this 8” x 8” acrylic painting on stretched canvas is a collector’s gem. Signed by the artist and accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity, this original piece offers both artistic value and investment potential. Its versatile size makes it perfect for a gallery wall, office shelf, or intimate display space.

Donated by Yea That Artist (Jaimie-Nicole Monger)

Wine Basket item
Wine Basket
$40

Starting bid

Sparkling Wine (Prosecco style): has notes of tropical fruit with a sophisticated, effervescent finish.
Granny Smith apple notes
Pinot Grigio: strong Granny Smith apple notes with a crisp, clean finish.

750ml bottles

Donated by House of Harvey Wine Basket & Bubble Bistro

(Logan Breaks the Bank (2) & Maples Corner Collection) item
(Logan Breaks the Bank (2) & Maples Corner Collection) item
(Logan Breaks the Bank (2) & Maples Corner Collection)
$25

Starting bid

Three books for young learners and savers. The Financial Literacy book will help children to understand money and their options once they receive it. "Gigi’s Little Dreamer" and Chloe and her New Farm Friends" -Discover a World of Color, Positivity, and Self-Discovery with Chloe and Luca.

Custom Art Piece item
Custom Art Piece
$350

Starting bid

Make a bold statement with this stunning 30” x 24” custom art piece. Created with intention and vision, this large-scale work is designed to command attention and spark conversation. Perfect for a living room, office, or creative space, this one-of-a-kind artwork is an investment in culture, creativity, and individuality. Donated by Diedre Pigues Art Studio.

Custom Art Piece item
Custom Art Piece
$100

Starting bid

This vibrant 11” x 15” abstract artwork on paper features a beautifully patterned floral design that blends color, texture, and imagination. The piece captures both delicacy and strength — a reflection of nature and artistry intertwined. Ideal for framing and adding warmth to any space, this original work brings elegance and character wherever it lives. Donated by JenNikcole (Jennifer Nikcole)

Restaurant Gift Card item
Restaurant Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy an unforgettable dining experience with this $50 gift card to one of our local culinary gems. Whether you're planning a cozy dinner, celebratory brunch, or spontaneous night out, this gift card offers the perfect excuse to indulge. Treat yourself — or gift it to someone special — and savor the flavors of our vibrant community.

Donated by Donna Crawford.

Tote and Carry Apollo 2 Backpack item
Tote and Carry Apollo 2 Backpack item
Tote and Carry Apollo 2 Backpack
$30

Starting bid

Tote and Carry Red Backpack High-quality Full Alligator Grain Vegan Leather
Plushly padded laptop compartment (15” laptop)
Dimensions: 17” (L) x 4” (W) x 13” (H)
Sleek Easy to Pack Backpack for Daily Use or Travel
Black interior lining made of Nylon
Exposed contrast Gold zippers
Macro Eco-Soft Leather Backpack Flap
Under Flap storage pocket with an exposed Gold zipper

Amex Gift Card item
Amex Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

$50 American Express Gift card

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!