Collage of Black Spirits Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
This multifunctional envelope clutch is thoughtfully designed to keep you effortlessly organized while elevating every look. The perfect balance of style and practicality, it transitions seamlessly from day to night without compromise. No two bags are exactly alike because they are constructed with intentional pattern variation, making every piece one of a kind within the same fabric design. Donated by Cayged Collection.
Starting bid
Poems are small pieces of our emotions, such as gladness, happiness, joy, pride, confidence, love, loneliness, hope, fear, anger, and sadness. We sometimes want to either bottle them up and keep them inside or shout them out loud for all the world to hear. Just like my favorite animal, the beautiful peacock showing off its luxurious feathers, I wanted to compile and share a collection of my poems that I have written over the years. In this anthology, I am giving you a glimpse of the poetic side of me. Enter and enjoy.
Donated by “A Poetic Peacock”
Starting bid
Small in size but powerful in presence, this 8” x 8” acrylic painting on stretched canvas is a collector’s gem. Signed by the artist and accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity, this original piece offers both artistic value and investment potential. Its versatile size makes it perfect for a gallery wall, office shelf, or intimate display space.
Donated by Yea That Artist (Jaimie-Nicole Monger)
Starting bid
Sparkling Wine (Prosecco style): has notes of tropical fruit with a sophisticated, effervescent finish.
Granny Smith apple notes
Pinot Grigio: strong Granny Smith apple notes with a crisp, clean finish.
750ml bottles
Donated by House of Harvey Wine Basket & Bubble Bistro
Starting bid
Three books for young learners and savers. The Financial Literacy book will help children to understand money and their options once they receive it. "Gigi’s Little Dreamer" and Chloe and her New Farm Friends" -Discover a World of Color, Positivity, and Self-Discovery with Chloe and Luca.
Starting bid
Make a bold statement with this stunning 30” x 24” custom art piece. Created with intention and vision, this large-scale work is designed to command attention and spark conversation. Perfect for a living room, office, or creative space, this one-of-a-kind artwork is an investment in culture, creativity, and individuality. Donated by Diedre Pigues Art Studio.
Starting bid
This vibrant 11” x 15” abstract artwork on paper features a beautifully patterned floral design that blends color, texture, and imagination. The piece captures both delicacy and strength — a reflection of nature and artistry intertwined. Ideal for framing and adding warmth to any space, this original work brings elegance and character wherever it lives. Donated by JenNikcole (Jennifer Nikcole)
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable dining experience with this $50 gift card to one of our local culinary gems. Whether you're planning a cozy dinner, celebratory brunch, or spontaneous night out, this gift card offers the perfect excuse to indulge. Treat yourself — or gift it to someone special — and savor the flavors of our vibrant community.
Donated by Donna Crawford.
Starting bid
Tote and Carry Red Backpack High-quality Full Alligator Grain Vegan Leather
Plushly padded laptop compartment (15” laptop)
Dimensions: 17” (L) x 4” (W) x 13” (H)
Sleek Easy to Pack Backpack for Daily Use or Travel
Black interior lining made of Nylon
Exposed contrast Gold zippers
Macro Eco-Soft Leather Backpack Flap
Under Flap storage pocket with an exposed Gold zipper
Starting bid
$50 American Express Gift card
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!