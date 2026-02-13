Collage of Black Spirits Silent Auction

Poems are small pieces of our emotions, such as gladness, happiness, joy, pride, confidence, love, loneliness, hope, fear, anger, and sadness. We sometimes want to either bottle them up and keep them inside or shout them out loud for all the world to hear. Just like my favorite animal, the beautiful peacock showing off its luxurious feathers, I wanted to compile and share a collection of my poems that I have written over the years. In this anthology, I am giving you a glimpse of the poetic side of me. Enter and enjoy.

Donated by “A Poetic Peacock”