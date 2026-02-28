Canyon Quilters of San Diego

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Canyon Quilters of San Diego

About this event

2026 Workshops, Retreats & UFO Cards

Location Varies by Workshop

Workshop March 14 | Jean-ius Jacket Upcycling | Member
$1.06

Ready to transform that forgotten denim jacket into a showstopper? During this playful, hands-on workshop, you’ll learn how to reinvent a jacket with your own creative twist—whether it’s adding a bustle, vintage lace, bold epaulets, whimsical trims, or unexpected fabric mashups.

Marty will guide you through techniques for deconstruction, reconstruction, and embellishment—no patterns, no pressure, just joyful exploration. Bring your old favorite treasure or a thrifted treasure and leave with a one-of-a-kind design that tells your story—just bring a willingness to experiment and have fun!

Workshop March 14 | Jean-ius Jacket Upcycling | Non Member
$1.13

Ready to transform that forgotten denim jacket into a showstopper? During this playful, hands-on workshop, you’ll learn how to reinvent a jacket with your own creative twist—whether it’s adding a bustle, vintage lace, bold epaulets, whimsical trims, or unexpected fabric mashups.

Marty will guide you through techniques for deconstruction, reconstruction, and embellishment—no patterns, no pressure, just joyful exploration. Bring your old favorite treasure or a thrifted treasure and leave with a one-of-a-kind design that tells your story—just bring a willingness to experiment and have fun!

Workshop April 20 | Mobius Radial | Member
$1

Audrey’s Mobius Radial workshop is for a wall hanging made using paper piecing, curved piecing, and partial seam techniques. The Mobius Radial workshop covers the basic concepts of paper piecing on an arc, curved piecing, and precision piecing. Students learn the concepts of paper piecing on a curve. There will be a focus on curved piecing and partial seam construction. The students will complete a portion of the quilt during class. The Mobius Radial Quilt finishes at 30 x 30 inches. Pattern sold separately.

  • Zoom workshop: 9:30am to 3pm PT
  • Location: Zoom
  • Needed supplies for the workshop: sewing machine, rotary cutter, cutting mats, rulers, iron, pen, paper, etc.
  • Gather fabrics for your quilt per pattern requirements (next bullet)
  • (Required) Pattern: approx. $20. Purchase the pattern ahead of time as you will need it to gather the correct amounts of fabric, as well as to print out the pattern pieces.
  • Supply list for Mobius Radial Workshop workshop
UFO Card | 2026
$10

Purchase one or more UFO Cards for 2026

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!