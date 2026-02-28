2026 Workshops, Retreats & UFO Cards

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About this event
Ready to transform that forgotten denim jacket into a showstopper? During this playful, hands-on workshop, you’ll learn how to reinvent a jacket with your own creative twist—whether it’s adding a bustle, vintage lace, bold epaulets, whimsical trims, or unexpected fabric mashups.
Marty will guide you through techniques for deconstruction, reconstruction, and embellishment—no patterns, no pressure, just joyful exploration. Bring your old favorite treasure or a thrifted treasure and leave with a one-of-a-kind design that tells your story—just bring a willingness to experiment and have fun!
Ready to transform that forgotten denim jacket into a showstopper? During this playful, hands-on workshop, you’ll learn how to reinvent a jacket with your own creative twist—whether it’s adding a bustle, vintage lace, bold epaulets, whimsical trims, or unexpected fabric mashups.
Marty will guide you through techniques for deconstruction, reconstruction, and embellishment—no patterns, no pressure, just joyful exploration. Bring your old favorite treasure or a thrifted treasure and leave with a one-of-a-kind design that tells your story—just bring a willingness to experiment and have fun!
Audrey’s Mobius Radial workshop is for a wall hanging made using paper piecing, curved piecing, and partial seam techniques. The Mobius Radial workshop covers the basic concepts of paper piecing on an arc, curved piecing, and precision piecing. Students learn the concepts of paper piecing on a curve. There will be a focus on curved piecing and partial seam construction. The students will complete a portion of the quilt during class. The Mobius Radial Quilt finishes at 30 x 30 inches. Pattern sold separately.
Purchase one or more UFO Cards for 2026
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