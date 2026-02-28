2026 Workshops, Retreats & UFO Cards

Ready to transform that forgotten denim jacket into a showstopper? During this playful, hands-on workshop, you’ll learn how to reinvent a jacket with your own creative twist—whether it’s adding a bustle, vintage lace, bold epaulets, whimsical trims, or unexpected fabric mashups.

Marty will guide you through techniques for deconstruction, reconstruction, and embellishment—no patterns, no pressure, just joyful exploration. Bring your old favorite treasure or a thrifted treasure and leave with a one-of-a-kind design that tells your story—just bring a willingness to experiment and have fun!